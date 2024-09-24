^

Headlines

Comelec to post all COCs online ahead of 2025 polls

Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 5:53pm
Comelec to post all COCs online ahead of 2025 polls
Undated file photo shows an electoral aspirant filling up a certificate of candidacy at the Commission on Elections.
Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — All certificates of candidacy filed by electoral aspirants for next year's polls will be published by the Commission on Elections on its website, the poll body's chairperson said on Tuesday, September 24. 

Individuals vying for posts in the 2025 Bangsamoro parliamentary elections will also have their COCs bared to the public, Comelec Chair George Garcia added.

"We will release it to the public so that the public can know who you are, if you are qualified and if you are a citizen of the country," the Comelec chairperson said in mixed Filipino and English during an ambush interview.

Candidates' personal data will be redacted from the COCs before being published online.

Garcia earlier recommended posting all COCs for the 2025 midterm elections online to allow the public to scrutinize candidates' information and hold the aspirants accountable for the information they submit to the poll body.

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo is facing material misrepresentation charges from the Comelec after the poll body's preliminary investigation found inconsistencies in the information on her COC when she ran for mayor in 2022. 

The complaint originated from an earlier fact-finding investigation into Guo's mayoral candidacy, which the poll body's law department said may violate Section 74 in relation to Section 262 of the Omnibus Election Code.

According to Section 74, a candidate must use their baptismal name or if not baptized, the name registered with the local civil registrar, unless they have legally changed their name through a court-approved process.

Guo maintains that she did not commit misrepresentation and has sought to junk the election offense case against her. 

Garcia said Guo is not being singled out as "at least five former candidates" are also facing possible misrepresentation charges.

COC filing next week

The filing of COCs for next year's elections will be held from October 1 to 8.

Aspirants for senatorial posts and those gunning to be party-list representatives can file their COC at the Manila Hotel. 

Meanwhile, aspiring district representatives and those eyeing local posts can file their COC at local Comelec offices. 

— Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

POLL BODY

VOTERS EDUCATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
From Exile to Ambassador: How Philippines' Jaime Florcruz sees China's future

From Exile to Ambassador: How Philippines' Jaime Florcruz sees China's future

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Philippine Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz, who spent 50 years in China after being exiled there in 1971, hopes that Beijing will...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Michael Yang&rsquo;s brother admits faking Filipino identity for business

Michael Yang’s brother admits faking Filipino identity for business

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
“The initial intention of my grandfather is for me to start a business here, that’s why I use English names so...
Headlines
fbtw
Expect humid weather &ndash; PAGASA

Expect humid weather – PAGASA

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Humid weather is expected to prevail as the southwest monsoon has weakened, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PNP chief Acorda seen with alleged POGO players

Ex-PNP chief Acorda seen with alleged POGO players

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Benjamin Acorda was photographed with a number of alleged Philippine Offshore...
Headlines
fbtw
Shiela Guo&rsquo;s contempt citation lifted

Shiela Guo’s contempt citation lifted

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
The contempt citation of Shiela Guo, the purported sister of former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, was lifted on Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Marcos should be liable for rice hoarding, smuggling&rsquo; &ndash; groups

‘Marcos should be liable for rice hoarding, smuggling’ – groups

9 hours ago
Progressive groups want President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held accountable for the 888 shipping vans, containing about 20 million...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara's absence stalls OVP budget debate

VP Sara's absence stalls OVP budget debate

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives on Monday, September 23, deferred the plenary debate on the Office of the Vice President’s...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR exec dismisses connection between Ex-PNP chief, Guo&rsquo;s escape as rumor

PAGCOR exec dismisses connection between Ex-PNP chief, Guo’s escape as rumor

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
After causing a stir that angered the Philippine National Police and its former leaders, Philippine Amusement and Gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
House orders probe into 'Chinese pilots' flying chartered flights in Philippines

House orders probe into 'Chinese pilots' flying chartered flights in Philippines

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Officials of the House of Representatives quad committee have directed the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with