Piston asks Supreme Court to resolve pending TRO vs jeepney modernization program

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 6:28pm
Piston asks Supreme Court to resolve pending TRO vs jeepney modernization program
A jeepney plying its route in Manila passes a unit taking part in a transport strike yesterday against the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.
Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Transport group Piston on Monday, September 23, asked the Supreme Court to fast-track the resolution and reliefs of its petition against the jeepney modernization program. 

The transport group filed their petition before the high court on the first day of the two-day transport strike in protest against the Public Transport Modernization Program, formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

In the group's eight-page plea, they stated that issuing a temporary restraining order on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board's resolutions for the modernization program would help prevent "further damage" to the affected operators and drivers.

“Such injunction(s) albeit temporary would likewise benefit commuters who suffer daily from the uncertainty of the availability of adequate public transportation,” the petition read. 

The transport group also cited the huge number of unconsolidated routes that may be affected if the program pushes through. 

According to Piston, there are a total of 2,645 routes that will stop from plying routes due to the modernization program.

This is due to the requirement of “consolidation” of the modernization program which mandates jeepney operators and drivers to consolidate into corporations and cooperatives. Failure to do so will prohibit drivers and operators from plying routes and possible confiscation of their jeepneys if found not consolidated. 

Piston has been filing petitions since Dec. 20, 2023, assailing the memorandum orders implementing the modernization program. 

Piston and another transport group, Manibela, are staging a transport strike from September 23 to Tuesday, September 24.

Meanwhile, despite the Piston's petition and follow-ups, the court has not yet issued a restraining order to stop the implementation of the program.

On March 6, 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed one of the petitions against the modernization program, distinct from the Piston petition, citing a lack of "legal standing."

Earlier, the Senate urged a suspension of the program’s implementation, citing the large number of jeepneys that remained unconsolidated.

The upper chamber also expressed concerns about the financial strain on jeepney operators, pointing out that the cost of modern units far exceeds the financial capabilities of both drivers and operators.

However, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected the Senate’s proposal, asserting that the program was long overdue.

