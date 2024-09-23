^

Headlines

Courts junking Ombudsman cases to clear up dockets, says Martires

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 3:06pm
Courts junking Ombudsman cases to clear up dockets, says Martires
Ombudsman Samuel Martires defends his Office's budget at the Senate on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Senate Social Media Unit / Voltaire F. Domingo

MANILA, Philippines —  Courts have allegedly been citing "inordinate delay" as a reason to junk Ombudsman cases to clear up their case dockets, Ombudsman Samuel Martires said on Monday, September 23. 

During the Office of the Ombudsman’s budget hearing at the Senate, Martires was asked about why certain cases have been dismissed. 

“This has been the easy way out of some courts in, I’m sorry to say this, in trying to reduce their dockets, we have been suffering dismissals of cases on the ground of inordinate delay. But if you look at the statutes, these cases that we have filed, this is still within the prescriptive period of the offense committed,” Martires said. 

Inordinate delays are often cited by a defendant invoking their right to a speedy trial. 

Martires said he couldn't specify how many cases were dismissed in court due to inordinate delays. But he expects, however, that some of the cases they've already filed will similarly be junked.

“There is one, or several cases that we intend to file, we’ll not mention the nature of the case or the title of the case, we are expecting that most of these cases will be dismissed by the court on the grounds of inordinate delay,” Martires said. 

Martires, who did not name the courts, vowed to look deeper into the case, as they had to review up to 10,000 pages to complete them, which could take up to one year. 

Next steps? Suggesting legislation, the Ombudsman asked the Senate to define what exactly an "inordinate delay" is. He also said the Office of the Ombudsman will likewise ask the same of the House of Representatives. 

“Right now, preliminary investigation, which is in criminal cases, is counted in the computation of inordinate delay,” Martires said. 

The Ombudsman is tasked with probing corruption in the government, but it does not dole out sentences, contrary to what others believe.  

The Office of the Ombudsman sought P8.57 billion for its 2025 budget, but said that they will settle for the P5.82 that the Department of Budget and Management proposed for them.

vuukle comment

BLUE SAMURAIS

OMBUDSMAN

SAMUEL MARTIRES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OVP spent P237 million in seven months &ndash; COA report

OVP spent P237 million in seven months – COA report

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
State auditors have unearthed a questionable disbursement of P237 million within just seven months by the Office of the Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Expect longer nights &ndash; PAGASA

Expect longer nights – PAGASA

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Longer nights are expected in the Philippines as yesterday marked the beginning of the autumnal and vernal equinoxes in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sends AFP, PCG vessels to Escoda Shoal

Philippines sends AFP, PCG vessels to Escoda Shoal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Days after withdrawing its lone patrol from Escoda Shoal, the Philippines will reassert its claim over the area by deploying...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian backs executive session on ex-PNP chief&rsquo;s POGO ties

Gatchalian backs executive session on ex-PNP chief’s POGO ties

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is willing to support calls for an executive session to get details about a former chief of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport strike vs PUVMP starts today

Transport strike vs PUVMP starts today

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Transport groups led by Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide and Manibela are set to launch today a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Magna Carta for Filipino seafarers signed into law

Magna Carta for Filipino seafarers signed into law

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, September 23, signed the Magna Carta for Seafarers which aims to protect the rights...
Headlines
fbtw
No questions asked: Senate OKs Office of the President&rsquo;s budget in under 10 minutes

No questions asked: Senate OKs Office of the President’s budget in under 10 minutes

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The Office of the President’s (OP) proposed budget for 2025 breezed through the Senate seamlessly on Monday, September...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 23 due to transport strike

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 23 due to transport strike

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
Local government units and universities have suspended classes or face-to-face classes on Monday, September 23, due to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo transferred to Pasig City jail

Alice Guo transferred to Pasig City jail

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo was transferred to a Pasig City jail on Monday morning, September 23.&nbs...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with