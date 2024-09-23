^

Headlines

NBI: 7 suspects in Tarlac POGO human trafficking case surrender

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 2:33pm
NBI: 7 suspects in Tarlac POGO human trafficking case surrender
NBI Director Jaime Santiago speaks at a press conference on Sept 23, 2024 after seven individuals who are the co-accused of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Alice Guo surrendered to the bureau following the issuance of the warrant of arrest of the Pasig City RTC.
Radyo Pilipinas via X (formerly Twitter)

MANILA, Philippines — Seven of the co-accused in the case of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo have surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued a warrant of arrest against them for human trafficking.

At a press conference on Monday, September 23, NBI Director Jamie Santiago said five of Guo’s co-accused voluntarily surrendered at the bureau’s Central Luzon Office, while two approached the task force in Bamban.

The other respondents, who are Chinese nationals, are still at large, according to Santiago. 

The individuals who surrendered to the NBI are:

  • Jamielyn Santos Cruz
  • Rachelle Carreon
  • Roderick Pujante
  • Juan Alpas
  • Rita Yturralde
  • Rowena Evangelista
  • Thelma Laranan

Guo and her co-accused face charges related to their alleged involvement with an illegally operating Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Tarlac, where hundreds of people were allegedly forced to run online scams under threat.

On September 19, the Pasig RTC Branch 167 issued a warrant of arrest against Guo and her co-accused for qualified trafficking in persons.

Other co-accused include former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center Chief Dennis Cunanan and 12 other executives of Zun Yuan Technology Inc.

On Monday, Guo was transferred from the Philippine National Police Custodial Center to the Pasig City Jail following a commitment order from the Pasig RTC.

However, the same court also halted her transfer to the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory due to alleged threats to her "personal safety and security."

In addition to the trafficking charges, Guo is also facing graft charges before a Valenzuela RTC.

Other cases, such as money laundering and tax evasion, are also expected to be filed against the dismissed mayor.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

BAMBAN

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

NBI

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OVP spent P237 million in seven months &ndash; COA report

OVP spent P237 million in seven months – COA report

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
State auditors have unearthed a questionable disbursement of P237 million within just seven months by the Office of the Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Expect longer nights &ndash; PAGASA

Expect longer nights – PAGASA

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Longer nights are expected in the Philippines as yesterday marked the beginning of the autumnal and vernal equinoxes in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sends AFP, PCG vessels to Escoda Shoal

Philippines sends AFP, PCG vessels to Escoda Shoal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Days after withdrawing its lone patrol from Escoda Shoal, the Philippines will reassert its claim over the area by deploying...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian backs executive session on ex-PNP chief&rsquo;s POGO ties

Gatchalian backs executive session on ex-PNP chief’s POGO ties

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is willing to support calls for an executive session to get details about a former chief of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Transport strike vs PUVMP starts today

Transport strike vs PUVMP starts today

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Transport groups led by Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide and Manibela are set to launch today a...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
House eyes approval of P6.35 trillion 2025 budget this week

House eyes approval of P6.35 trillion 2025 budget this week

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
The House of Representatives is expected to approve the proposed P6.352 trillion national budget for 2025 on Wednesday or...
Headlines
fbtw
Marbil warns vs pol interference ahead of 2025 polls

Marbil warns vs pol interference ahead of 2025 polls

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
Local police units have been ordered to intensify preparations for the 2025 elections, with Philippine National Police chief...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato told: Man up, stop hiding behind VP&rsquo;s skirt

Bato told: Man up, stop hiding behind VP’s skirt

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa should be man enough to spare his former subordinates in the Philippine National Police from possible...
Headlines
fbtw
South Korea embassy clarifies story on VFA with Philippines

South Korea embassy clarifies story on VFA with Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
South Korea’s embassy has clarified that a possible visiting forces agreement with Manila has not been thoroughly discussed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with