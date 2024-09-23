NBI: 7 suspects in Tarlac POGO human trafficking case surrender

NBI Director Jaime Santiago speaks at a press conference on Sept 23, 2024 after seven individuals who are the co-accused of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Alice Guo surrendered to the bureau following the issuance of the warrant of arrest of the Pasig City RTC.

MANILA, Philippines — Seven of the co-accused in the case of dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo have surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) issued a warrant of arrest against them for human trafficking.

At a press conference on Monday, September 23, NBI Director Jamie Santiago said five of Guo’s co-accused voluntarily surrendered at the bureau’s Central Luzon Office, while two approached the task force in Bamban.

The other respondents, who are Chinese nationals, are still at large, according to Santiago.

The individuals who surrendered to the NBI are:

Jamielyn Santos Cruz

Rachelle Carreon

Roderick Pujante

Juan Alpas

Rita Yturralde

Rowena Evangelista

Thelma Laranan

Guo and her co-accused face charges related to their alleged involvement with an illegally operating Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Tarlac, where hundreds of people were allegedly forced to run online scams under threat.

On September 19, the Pasig RTC Branch 167 issued a warrant of arrest against Guo and her co-accused for qualified trafficking in persons.

Other co-accused include former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center Chief Dennis Cunanan and 12 other executives of Zun Yuan Technology Inc.

On Monday, Guo was transferred from the Philippine National Police Custodial Center to the Pasig City Jail following a commitment order from the Pasig RTC.

However, the same court also halted her transfer to the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory due to alleged threats to her "personal safety and security."

In addition to the trafficking charges, Guo is also facing graft charges before a Valenzuela RTC.

Other cases, such as money laundering and tax evasion, are also expected to be filed against the dismissed mayor.