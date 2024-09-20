Lawmaker questions National Library director's appointment

In this April 6, 2016 file photo, Ceasar Gilbert Adriano takes his oath as the new director of the National Library of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The director of the National Library of the Philippines (NLP) faced questions again on Friday, September 20, regarding the legality of his appointment since he is not a licensed librarian.

In 2017, Cesar Gilbert Adriano was appointed as NLP’s director by former President Rodrigo Duterte. When people discovered he had no license, complaints and criticisms hounded him, saying the appointment violated Republic Act 9246 or the Philippine Librarianship Act of 2003.

Under Section 31, the law states that “only qualified and licensed librarians shall be employed as librarians in all government libraries.”

During the plenary debates on the cultural agency’s proposed 2025 budget on Friday, Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) reminded lawmakers that the head of a national library should meet this qualification.

The budget sponsor, Rep. Christopher de Venecia (Pangasinan, 4th District), explained the law does not include a provision detailing the requirements specific to the executive or director of the National Library.

“There is nothing in RA 9246 stating that the sitting executive or director of the National Library must be a licensed librarian. However, as we mentioned earlier, librarian positions should require a licensed librarian,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Brosas then referenced a 2016 Civil Service Commission (CSC) hiring announcement for Director IV at the NLP, outlining the required education and experience to apply.

These were the qualifications listed in the post:

Master’s Degree

120 hours of managerial training for the last five years

Five years of supervisory experience

Career Service Executive (CSE)/Career Executive Service (CES)

Must be a licensed librarian

“So it is clear in our Civil Service regulations that the NLP or Director IV position requires a licensed librarian,” Brosas said in Filipino.

Venecia argued the 2016 post was actually corrected by NLP’s human resource division later on, prior to Adriano’s appointment in 2017.

However, Brosas countered by saying the CSC should be the one to clarify the qualifications, as it is the agency responsible for establishing the standards for government personnel.

“You mentioned earlier that your policies are in compliance. The NLP cannot decide on the qualifications. That responsibility lies with the CSC,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Brosas also mentioned that the appointment should be questioned because it is inconsistent with existing policies, adding that several librarian groups have expressed their criticism.

Salary increase

When Venecia was asked about Adriano’s salary, he said the director earned about P1.6 million a year under Salary Grade 28.

According to the Department of Budget and Management, a government official under Salary Grade 28 earns a monthly salary ranging from P148,171 to P165,951 in 2024.

Annually, this amounts to a minimum of P1.778 million and a maximum of P1.991 million. The annual salary stated by Venecia requires clarification as it falls outside this range.

If what Venecia said is true, Adriano’s current salary increased by 38.4% after seven years.

According to the CSC’s vacancy post in 2016, Salary Grade 28 was equivalent to an annual salary of P812,208.

In 2017, the salary grade's range was P96,363 to P105,962. This means that Adriano earned at least P1.156 million during his first year.

The salaries of government officials and personnel, along with their positions and the number of employees, dictate the budget allocation required for an agency to support its operations.

For 2025, the NLP is requesting a budget of P290.266 million, 23.5% higher than the funds granted in 2024.