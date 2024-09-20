^

Headlines

NTF-ELCAC here to stay under Marcos admin

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 4:30pm
NTF-ELCAC here to stay under Marcos admin
Incoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (L) and outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte (C) take part in the inauguration ceremony for Marcos at the Malacanang presidential palace grounds in Manila on June 30, 2022. The son of the Philippines' late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was to be sworn in as president on June 30, completing a decades-long effort to restore the clan to the country's highest office.
Francis R. Malasig / Pool / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The head of the Department of Interior and Local Government wants to retain a Duterte-era anti-insurgency body that local and international human rights experts have called to scrap.

Instead of dismantling the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said he prefers to "upgrade" the controversial body and ensure that former armed insurgents do not regret their decision to surrender.

"This program is very effective... Those who really need help receive the money directly. P50,000 for livelihood [and] immediate assistance is there," Abalos said in mixed Filipino and English during the Senate's deliberations of the DILG's proposed 2025 budget on Thursday, September 19.

The DILG has been a part of the NTF-ELCAC since its creation in 2018 under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order (EO) 70. Since then, the task force has seen its sprawling membership reach nearly every major agency in Philippine government.

As the agency responsible for overseeing local government units, the DILG implements the NTF-ELCAC's flagship barangay development program, where it awards millions in funds to barangays that are "cleared" of rebel groups. These funds are then used to implement poverty alleviation and development projects.

But the barangay development program has recently drawn flak from House lawmakers during budget hearings after DILG officials told them that all 692 of the NTF-ELCAC's barangay development programs in 2024 remained unfinished. 

For Abalos, the NTF-ELCAC provides former rebels a "way to return to the fold" as various government agencies readily extend them help in doing so, he said in mixed Filipino and English. 

"We should strengthen [the NTF-ELCAC] even more to show them that they won’t regret it. They believed that they could truly change their lives. That's my take on this," Abalos said.

Makabayan bloc lawmakers have repeatedly called for the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC and the realignment of its funds to social welfare and education items. 

For 2025, the NTF-ELCAC stands to get P9.25 billion, of which P7.83 billion will go to its barangay development program. This is at least three times higher than the P2.2 billion the flagship program received for 2024.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been keen to retain the task force his predecessor built even as two United Nations special rapporteurs have flagged it for red-tagging and endangering government critics and members of civil society. 

Rapporteurs are independent experts reviewing countries' rights situations for the UN.

Human rights group Amnesty International said the government's decision to continue bankrolling the anti-insurgency task force is proof that the Marcos administration "keeps on funding harassment and attacks against activists." 

vuukle comment

DILG

HUMAN RIGHTS

NTF-ELCAC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy gifted Rodrigo, others with KOJC women &ndash; witness

Quiboloy gifted Rodrigo, others with KOJC women – witness

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
A former member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ turned whistle-blower yesterday said KOJC leader Apollo Quiboloy gifted former...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd allows schools to revert to 1-hour classes to ease teachers&rsquo; workload

DepEd allows schools to revert to 1-hour classes to ease teachers’ workload

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
After consulting with teachers, the Department of Education has allowed schools to return to holding one-hour classes under...
Headlines
fbtw
Maritime body open to leasing foreign ships for West Philippine Sea

Maritime body open to leasing foreign ships for West Philippine Sea

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The National Maritime Council is open to a proposal to lease ships from other countries to shore up the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers to Sara: Oath a commitment to honesty

Lawmakers to Sara: Oath a commitment to honesty

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Administration lawmakers are reminding Vice President Sara Duterte that her refusal to take her oath when she appeared Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo cited in contempt, detained by House panel

Guo cited in contempt, detained by House panel

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The House quad committee yesterday cited in contempt dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo for making a fool out of the lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World Bank boosts climate financing by 10%

World Bank boosts climate financing by 10%

9 hours ago
The World Bank announced Thursday that it delivered a record $42.6 billion in climate change financing in the last financial...
Headlines
fbtw
P500 million rice imports stalled in Port of Manila

P500 million rice imports stalled in Port of Manila

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Half a billion pesos worth of rice is sitting at the Port of Manila, waiting to be picked up by their importers, making the...
Headlines
fbtw
39% say quality of life improved in past year &ndash; poll

39% say quality of life improved in past year – poll

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Quality of life improved for almost four in every 10 Filipinos over the past year, the highest since the start of the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP has leads on where Roque is hiding

PNP has leads on where Roque is hiding

18 hours ago
Police already have leads on where former presidential spokesman Harry Roque is hiding.
Headlines
fbtw
Monsoon to continue bringing rains

Monsoon to continue bringing rains

By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Philippines will continue experiencing rains brought by the southwest monsoon following the recent exit of two tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with