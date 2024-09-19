^

Headlines

Supreme Court reins in COA: Auditors cannot impose penalties

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 2:35pm
Supreme Court reins in COA: Auditors cannot impose penalties
The Commission on Audit's office in Quezon City as seen in Google Streetview capture in February 2024.
Google Streetview / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court ruled that the Commission on Audit (COA) cannot impose administrative penalties, reaffirming its role is limited to auditing and recommending actions, not punishing public officials.

In a decision released on September 18, the court overturned a COA disallowance against PhilHealth Region III officer Jess Biong. The ruling stressed that disallowances should require the return of lost funds, not fines or penalties.

"Absent any monetary loss, damage, or injury on the part of the government, the imposition of a fine or a penalty on the ground of misfeasance, nonfeasance, or malfeasance of a public officer is outside the scope of the COA's audit powers," the decision said, referring to the disallowance case.

"The COA cannot expand its audit powers so as to include the imposition of administrative penalties on erring public officers," it added.

What's a disallowance? A disallowance occurs when an audit disapproves a financial transaction, usually a disbursement, either in part or in full. COA has the power to issue disallowances to address costs deemed “irregular, unnecessary, excessive, extravagant, illegal, or unconscionable.”

Those responsible for disallowed transactions must return the amount involved.

The case

COA had issued disallowances to officials at PhilHealth Region III, including Biong, after identifying irregularities in payments to supplier Silicon Valley for printer inks and toners.

The issues involved delayed delivery, missing inspection reports and falsified withdrawal slips.

Despite these findings, COA required PhilHealth Region III to pay Silicon Valley since the supplies were received.

Auditors held Biong liable for "apparent and consistent negligence" as head of the services unit, noting his failure to catch the falsified documents and inventory discrepancies.

Biong appealed to the Supreme Court, claiming COA exceeded its jurisdiction and abused its discretion in upholding the disallowance.

The ruling

In granting Biong's petition, the Supreme Court acknowledged COA’s authority to disallow irregular expenses as stemming from its responsibility to prevent irregular use of public funds.

The court, however, stressed that disallowances apply only if violations occurred at the time of the transaction. If the violation occurred after the transaction, a disallowance is not appropriate. In Biong’s case, the court found the falsified withdrawal slips were irregular this happened after the transactions were completed.

Additionally, the court ruled that issues with office supply management were not a valid basis for a disallowance.

In a disallowance case, the focus is on compensating the government for any money it lost. But since PhilHealth Region III suffered no loss in its payments to Silicon Valley, Biong could not be held liable for reimbursement.

The court then criticized COA for imposing a penalty, which is outside its authority.

“evidently, the disallowances in the case were impelled by the COA's desire to punish petitioner Biong for his supposed 'apparent and consistent negligence' as the GSU Head—not to obligate the return ofthe amounts paid to Silicon Valley,” the decision stated.

vuukle comment

COA

COMMISSION ON AUDIT

DISALLOWANCE

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
20 dead, over 590,000 affected by habagat, &lsquo;Ferdie,&rsquo; &lsquo;Gener&rsquo;

20 dead, over 590,000 affected by habagat, ‘Ferdie,’ ‘Gener’

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Twenty individuals died due to the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, and tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Marbil: 24 ex-PNP chiefs probed over Guo ties

Marbil: 24 ex-PNP chiefs probed over Guo ties

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
An investigation is underway on 24 former chiefs of the Philippine National Police to find out who may have aided dismissed...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd allows schools to revert to 1-hour classes to ease teachers&rsquo; workload

DepEd allows schools to revert to 1-hour classes to ease teachers’ workload

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
After consulting with teachers, the Department of Education has allowed schools to return to holding one-hour classes under...
Headlines
fbtw
Monsoon, Ferdie, Gener leave 20 dead, 14 missing

Monsoon, Ferdie, Gener leave 20 dead, 14 missing

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Twenty people were killed while 14 others remain missing due to the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon and...
Headlines
fbtw
Former PS-DBM exec in Pharmally mess nabbed

Former PS-DBM exec in Pharmally mess nabbed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Former budget undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao, who is facing graft charges over alleged illegal transfer of public funds...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Plunder raps urged in Pharmally scandal

Plunder raps urged in Pharmally scandal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 7 hours ago
Former senator Richard Gordon maintained that plunder, not just anti-graft, charges be filed against individuals involved...
Headlines
fbtw
6 million children in Southeast Asia affected by 'Enteng' disaster &mdash; UNICEF

6 million children in Southeast Asia affected by 'Enteng' disaster — UNICEF

7 hours ago
Deadly floods and landslides triggered by Typhoon Yagi, locally known in the Philippines as Enteng, have affected nearly six...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: Philippines may take China actions to UN assembly

DFA: Philippines may take China actions to UN assembly

By Shiela Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs is looking at filing a resolution with the United Nations General Assembly or UNGA to address...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Cough, cold won&rsquo;t slow me down

Marcos: Cough, cold won’t slow me down

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has a cough and cold, but assured the public that his situation would not slow him down.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with