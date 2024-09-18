^

PNP going after Apollo Quiboloy's coddlers

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 6:56pm
Fugitive and doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing human trafficking charges, arrives at the Pasig Regional Trial Court for an arraignment on Sept. 13, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is building a case against all those who reportedly sheltered fugitive Apollo Quiboloy during authorities' weeks-long manhunt for him.

In preparation for the filing of charges, the PNP's investigative unit has started reviewing all statements aired on social media or during media interviews that alluded to Quiboloy's whereabouts, PNP Spokesperson PCol. Jean Fardo said in a press briefing on Wednesday, September 18.

If warranted, those who made statements alleging they knew where Quiboloy was hiding could be charged with violating Presidential Decree 1829 (obstruction of justice), which penalizes offenders with six years of imprisonment and fines them up to P6,000, she said.

"There were pronouncements before [and] statements and interviews made before will be taken into consideration for purposes of identifying and ascertaining who will face charges," Fajardo said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Fajardo said it is "too early" to say who will face charges and how many. 

"But one thing is certain, there were people claiming that Quiboloy was no longer there [in the compound.] This early, on the side of KOJC members, we see they may face charges," she added.

On September 1, Vice President Sara Duterte told Davao media that she believes Quiboloy had already left Davao City even as the PNP was conducting its operations at the KOJC compound.

The vice president said Quiboloy had plenty of time to exit the city "because of the long grandstanding at the Senate committee hearing," referring to the Senate inquiry led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros against the controversial preacher. His failure to face the Senate women and children panel led to a warrant of arrest being issued against him. 

Quiboloy was taken into custody on Sunday, September 8. Davao police director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said the wanted sex trafficker surrendered after being cornered inside the KOJC compound. 

The collection of evidence to pin down Quiboloy's alleged coddlers is being carried out by both the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the Anti-Cybercrime Group, the PNP spokesperson said.

"There were spoken words using the internet and even on TV and radio interviews. There are prominent personalities vocally saying Quiboloy and others were no longer [inside the compound]," she said.

"These will all be taken into consideration in terms of filing cases," Fajardo added.

In June, Duterte's father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, told reporters he knows where the Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder is but that he would keep the information "secret." 

The former president's remarks prompted PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil to mull the filing of a complaint against Duterte for obstruction of justice. 

The older Duterte is a close ally of Quiboloy and volunteered to manage KOJC properties in March after the controversial preacher was cited in contempt for failing to show up to a Senate committee inquiry about the sexual abuse and human trafficking allegations against him.  

The former president has since taken over all of Quiboloy's assets following his arrest.

