NBI reports signature mismatch on Guo’s counter-affidavit

Former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo arrives at the Senate to a media frenzy on Sept. 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s signature does not match the one on her counter-affidavit, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago said on Wednesday.

Guo’s counter-affidavit in response to her human trafficking charges became the subject of speculation after it was discovered that she filed it after leaving the Philippines, giving the impression that she was still in the country.

During the Senate hearing on Guo’s ties to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) and her eventual escape from authorities, Guo insisted that it was her signature on the counter-affidavit.

However, her counsel said that they only prepared the document on August 14, a month after she left the country.

Guo claimed that she pre-signed it before leaving.

But the NBI found otherwise. When asked by Philstar.com if it was true that the signatures do not match, Santiago replied “yes.”

“Not written by one and the same person,” Santiago said in a Viber message.

Lawyer Elmer Galicia, who notarized the said counter-affidavit, had previously insisted that Guo was there when he processed the document. Both Galicia and Guo’s lawyers are now being speculated for their involvement in Guo’s facade that she was still in the country.

Guo was able to travel to Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore before being caught by Indonesian authorities.

This is not the first time that the NBI had to debunk Guo's claims.

The NBI had previously found that Guo’s fingerprints matched that of a Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

Guo, who has a history of being inconsistent with her stories, said that she did not know why the NBI concluded such, insisting that she was Alice Guo.

The former mayor faces human trafficking, misrepresentation, human trafficking raps filed by different government agencies.