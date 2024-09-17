^

Comelec extends deadline for online voter reactivation until September 25

Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 6:01pm
Comelec extends deadline for online voter reactivation until September 25
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has extended the deadline for delisted voters to file their online applications for voter status reactivation until September 25. 

The poll body announced the deadline extension Monday night, September 16. The original deadline was set on September 7. 

“Due to the significant number of deactivated Filipino voters who are yet to apply for reactivation, the Comelec en banc resolved to extend it in order to allow more Filipinos to conveniently reactivate their voter registration record without the hassle of physically going to the local Comelec office,” the Comelec said.

There are currently over 5.3 million deactivated voters for the 2025 midterm elections, based on Comelec data as of September 11.

 The poll body said most voters were deactivated after failing to vote in the last two elections. Other reasons for deactivation are voters' loss of Filipino citizenship and revocation through court decisions. 

According to the poll body, deactivated voters can file an application for reactivation online as long as they have complete biometrics in the local Comelec office where they are registered.

The Comelec received over 500,000 applications for reactivation from February 12 to September 11.

2025 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

ELECTIONS
