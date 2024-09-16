^

Headlines

Minimum wage hike approved in Calabarzon, Central Visayas

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 12:35pm
Minimum wage hike approved in Calabarzon, Central Visayas
Workers arrange cans on the production line of canned sardines inside a manufacturing plant in Santo Tomas, Batangas on March 1, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — A minimum wage increase in Calabarzon and Central Visayas has been approved by its respective Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Monday, September 16. 

Around 1.2 million minimum wage earners in Calabarzon and Central Visayas will be covered by this increase. 

In Calabarzon, the minimum wage increase ranges from P21 to P75 per day, while the minimum wage increase for Central Visayas is set at P33 to P43 per day. 

“Both adjustments were reached through consensus and unanimously approved by the government, labor and employer representatives in both RTWPBS, and have likewise been unanimously affirmed by the National Wages and Productivity Commission,” the DOLE said in a statement. 

DOLE said that the last wage order for Calabarzon was on Sept. 24, 2023 and its increase will take place on September 30 this year.

Meanwhile, the last increase for Central Visayas was in October last year, while this latest round of increases will be implemented on Oct. 2, 2024. 

The minimum wage hike is being implemented in private establishments, and it varies on the geographical area of the establishment. 

Calabarzon has classified its labor groups into two sectors: non-agriculture, and agriculture. In certain areas, both sectors will receive their wage hikes in two tranches: the first one is on September 30 and the next tranche is on April 1, 2025. The amount of the minimum wage increase depends on the classification of work and the class of the area.  

Here is a list of the new set of wage hikes in Calabarzon: 

  • Extended Metropolitan Area: P560 (non-agriculture) and P500 (agriculture) 
  • Component Cities: P520 upon the first tranche, P540 on the second tranche (non-agriculture) and P500 (agriculture) 
  • 1st Class Municipalities: P520 (non-agriculture) and P465 for the first tranche, P500 on the second tranche (agriculture) 
  • 2nd and 3rd Class Municipalities: P450 (non-agriculture) and P425 (agriculture) 
  • 4th, 5th, and 6th Class Municipalities: P420 for the first tranche, P450 on the second tranche (non-agriculture), and P425 (agriculture)  

For retail and service establishments employing not more than 10 workers, the minimum wage is now set at P425 per day. 

Central Visayas classified its minimum wages according to geographical areas as well. 

  • Class A: P501 
  • Class B: P463
  • Class C: P453 

“The new rates for workers in private establishments translate to about 7%-8% increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in the two regions and result in a comparable 11% increase in wage-related benefits covering 13th-month pay, service incentive leave, and social security benefits such as SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG,” the DOLE said. 

vuukle comment

MINIMUM WAGE

WAGE HIKE

WORKERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 LPAs may develop into typhoons

2 LPAs may develop into typhoons

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday said it is monitoring at least...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace admits Duran Duran performed at Marcos birthday bash

Palace admits Duran Duran performed at Marcos birthday bash

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
English pop rock band Duran Duran entertained guests at a birthday party for President Marcos organized at no cost to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator backs executive session for Alice Guo

Senator backs executive session for Alice Guo

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito is inclined to support the request of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo for an executive session...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: Philippines cybersecurity rating improves

DICT: Philippines cybersecurity rating improves

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The Philippines is advancing in cybersecurity after its rating improved in the UN Global Cybersecurity Index, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP to file raps vs individuals who harbored Quiboloy

PNP to file raps vs individuals who harbored Quiboloy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is preparing to file charges against individuals suspected of harboring Kingdom of Jesus Christ...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 16

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 16

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will also bring over rains across the country. 
Headlines
fbtw
US, UK call out China's 'dangerous' actions vs Philippine vessels

US, UK call out China's 'dangerous' actions vs Philippine vessels

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The United States and the United Kingdom have voiced concerns over China's "dangerous and destabilizing" conduct towards Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Gener'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Gener'

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Gener", the seventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

6 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with