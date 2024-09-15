^

2024 Bar Exams end on Sunday

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 15, 2024 | 5:27pm
2024 Bar Exams end on Sunday
A Bar exam taker passes through Bar operation volunteers as she exits the University of Santo Tomas on Sept. 15, 2024.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:58 p.m.) — The 2024 Bar Examinations, which serve as the qualifying exams for admission to the Philippine Bar, concluded on Sunday, September 15.

Bar takers completed Criminal Law in the morning and Remedial Law, Legal and Judicial Ethics with Practical Exercises in the afternoon.

For the third and final day, 10,490 aspirants completed the Bar exams, 2024 Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Mario Lopez said.

The results will be released in December, while the oath-taking for admission to the Philippine Bar and the signing of the Roll of Attorneys will take place on Jan. 24, 2025.

Last year, 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees passed the 2023 Bar, yielding a passing rate of 33.77%.

BAR EXAMS

SUPREME COURT
