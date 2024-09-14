Marcos admin scores ‘good’ satisfaction rating after 11-point increase — SWS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during the launch and ceremonial turnover of the ADB Philippines Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) 2024-2029 at Malacañan Palace on Sept. 12, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The public satisfaction with the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. climbed 11 points in the latest survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS), placing the administration’s overall rating in the “good” category.

Conducted from June 23 to July 1, the survey released on Friday, September 13, showed that 62% of adult Filipinos were satisfied with the general performance of the administration, while 22% percent were dissatisfied. Around 15% were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

This resulted in a net satisfaction score of 40 points, classified as “good,” improving from the 29-point “moderate” rating recorded in March.

Despite the increase, the current net satisfaction score is still lower than the “excellent” rating of 52 points reported in December 2023, falling 12 points below the previous figure.

Ratings on issues

The administration received “very good” ratings for helping victims of disaster (+64), improving the quality of children’s education (+62) and helping the poor (+51).

It also scored “good” ratings in areas like implementing housing programs for the poor (+47), developing science and technology (+46), creating policies to generate opportunities (+45), ensuring an efficient public transportation (+38) and ensuring food security (+35).

The government earned only “moderate” ratings in preparing for problems being caused by climate change (+29), defending the West Philippine Sea (+22), and addressing hunger (+18).

It scored poorly in fighting inflation (-16) and tackling corruption (-10), with “neutral” ratings for handling crime and oil prices (-3).

Regional ratings

In Metro Manila, the net satisfaction rating was "excellent" at 52 points, up by nine points from the previous survey in March.

Balance Luzon remained in the "good" category, with the rating rising by six points to 48.

The Visayas recorded a 14-point increase, moving from a "moderate" rating of 18 points to a "good" 32 points.

In Mindanao, the net satisfaction rating rose by 19 points, moving from "neutral" to "moderate" with a score of 25 points.

The SWS survey included 1,500 adults nationwide, with 600 respondents from Balance Luzon, and 300 each from Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao.

The sampling error margin for the entire country is ±2.5%.