^

Headlines

Duterte, others should face probe for shielding Quiboloy — solon

Jose Rodel Clapano, Emmanuel Tupas - Philstar.com
September 14, 2024 | 9:38am
Rodrigo Duterte
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte discusses matters during his guesting in the show "Give Us This Day" hosted by Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and lead pastor, Apollo C. Quiboloy, at the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) Studio in Davao City on June 7, 2019.
Presidential photo / Albert Alcain

MANILA, Philippines — As more witnesses have come forward to pin down Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy and his cohorts, a lawmaker said former president Rodrigo Duterte and other officials should be investigated and prosecuted for aiding the sect leader in hiding from authorities.

“His potential involvement in shielding him from justice must be scrutinized,” Gabriela Women party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas said, referring to Durterte.

She cited Quiboloy’s earlier pronouncement that he had appointed his friend and former president as administrator of KJOC properties.

“We cannot allow this culture of impunity and fear to persist. No one should be above the law, and the cries for justice from these young girls must be heard and acted upon without delay,” she pointed out, referring to Quiboloy’s alleged victims of sexual abuse.

“The details about Quiboloy’s alleged crimes are the work of someone who is pure evil. It is a grave injustice that Quiboloy has operated with impunity in Mindanao for decades, possibly leaving behind a trail of countless victims who have been too terrified to speak out,” she added.

The lawmaker said that Quiboloy must face the “fullest extent of the law for the crimes he has committed against women and children.”

She said the KOJC leader “should rot in jail” and that “all those who aided and abetted his actions, including powerful figures and public officials, must be held accountable.” – Sheila Crisostomo, Janvic Mateo, Edith Regalado, Bella Cariaso

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara still has chance to defend OVP budget &ndash; Quimbo

Sara still has chance to defend OVP budget – Quimbo

By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte still has the opportunity to defend her office’s budget for 2025 at the plenary of the House...
Headlines
fbtw
House issues arrest order, but can&rsquo;t find Roque

House issues arrest order, but can’t find Roque

By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The arrest order for former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, who was cited in contempt by the House of Representatives’...
Headlines
fbtw
MOU to safeguard tech and telecom infrastructure signed

MOU to safeguard tech and telecom infrastructure signed

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
A memorandum of understanding for PROTECTA Pilipinas, which will safeguard technology and telecommunications infrastructure...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA turned over today to new operator

NAIA turned over today to new operator

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority will turn over today the operations and maintenance of the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fbtw
Storm Ferdie enters PAR; 2 more LPAs monitored

Storm Ferdie enters PAR; 2 more LPAs monitored

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Ferdie has entered the Philippine area of responsibility even as two more weather disturbances that may develop...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ filing qualified human trafficking case vs Guo, others

DOJ filing qualified human trafficking case vs Guo, others

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Department of Justice will file charges of qualified trafficking against dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo over her alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Ayala tops Philippines companies in TIME&rsquo;s World&rsquo;s Best

Ayala tops Philippines companies in TIME’s World’s Best

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
Ayala Corp. has retained its position as the best company in the Philippines, leading a pack of 13 local firms in the 2024...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. celebrates 67th b-day with agricultural program launch

Marcos Jr. celebrates 67th b-day with agricultural program launch

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
On his 67th birthday yesterday, President Marcos launched a new program offering low-interest credit and market support to...
Headlines
fbtw

Retail price of fish up by P40/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The retail price of fish increased by as much as P40 per kilo as a fishers’ group asked the Department of Agriculture to immediately intervene and address the issue.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with