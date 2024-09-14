Duterte, others should face probe for shielding Quiboloy — solon

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte discusses matters during his guesting in the show "Give Us This Day" hosted by Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and lead pastor, Apollo C. Quiboloy, at the Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) Studio in Davao City on June 7, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines — As more witnesses have come forward to pin down Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy and his cohorts, a lawmaker said former president Rodrigo Duterte and other officials should be investigated and prosecuted for aiding the sect leader in hiding from authorities.

“His potential involvement in shielding him from justice must be scrutinized,” Gabriela Women party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas said, referring to Durterte.

She cited Quiboloy’s earlier pronouncement that he had appointed his friend and former president as administrator of KJOC properties.

“We cannot allow this culture of impunity and fear to persist. No one should be above the law, and the cries for justice from these young girls must be heard and acted upon without delay,” she pointed out, referring to Quiboloy’s alleged victims of sexual abuse.

“The details about Quiboloy’s alleged crimes are the work of someone who is pure evil. It is a grave injustice that Quiboloy has operated with impunity in Mindanao for decades, possibly leaving behind a trail of countless victims who have been too terrified to speak out,” she added.

The lawmaker said that Quiboloy must face the “fullest extent of the law for the crimes he has committed against women and children.”

She said the KOJC leader “should rot in jail” and that “all those who aided and abetted his actions, including powerful figures and public officials, must be held accountable.” – Sheila Crisostomo, Janvic Mateo, Edith Regalado, Bella Cariaso