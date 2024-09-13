^

Over 400 evacuated due to Kanlaon Volcano unrest

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 5:40pm
Residents in Canlaon City evacuate due to the unrest of Kanlaon Volcano on September 13, 2024.
SALTA Docu Team via Edna Lhou Masicampo

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 431 people have evacuated their homes in Canlaon City as of Friday, September 13 due to the Kanlaon Volcano’s unrest. 

This translates to 144 families, according to data provided by city information officer-designate Edna Lhou Masicampo. 

The evacuees came from Barangays Pula, Masulog, Linothangan, Malaiba and Lumapo, and they are staying at their respective evacuation centers. 

The largest number of evacuees came from Barangay Masulog, with 263 individual evacuees.  

The Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 2, Phivolcs said. Alert Level 2 means that there is a moderate level of unrest, with increased levels of things like volcanic earthquakes, sulfur dioxide emission and more. 

State seismologists have recorded 17 volcanic earthquakes for Kanlaon, and it is emitting 10,880 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day. 

Phivolcs also noted that the volcano’s edifice is inflated, which indicates an accumulation of magma. 

Under Alert Level 2, Phivolcs said that entry into the 4 kilometer radius of Kanlaon;s permanent danger zone is not allowed. Flying aircrafts close to the volcano is also now allowed. 

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
