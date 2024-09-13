US extradition request for Quiboloy may be on its way — DOJ

Apollo Quiboloy (C, in orange), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, arrives to attend the arraignment at Pasig City Regional Trial Court in Metro Manila on September 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States may soon lodge a formal request for the Philippines to turn over wanted sex trafficker Apollo Quiboloy, a justice department official said on Friday, September 13.

Quiboloy, who recently surrendered after a two-week manhunt by authorities, is facing child abuse and human trafficking charges in the Philippines.

He is also facing sex trafficking and cash smuggling charges in the US and has been wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation since 2021.

"As of now, we have not yet received an extradition request. However, Secretary [Jesus Crispin] Remulla is aware that an official request from the United States is on its way," DOJ Undersecretary Nicholas Ty said in mixed Filipino and English in a televised briefing.

Ty said any extradition request from the US would first be sent to the Department of Foreign Affairs before it is forwarded to the Department of Justice.

The Philippine government will have to scrutinize if the case involves an offense covered by the country's extradition treaty with the US. If it does, "a case will be filed at the Regional Trial Court, where it will be determined if Pastor Quiboloy should be extradited," Ty said.

In March, a judge from the California Central District handling Quiboloy's case unsealed the warrant of arrest against him and his co-accused. The move was regarded as a possible precursor to the US' request to extradite the Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder.

After dodging Philippine authorities for several months, Quiboloy was taken into custody on September 8. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos first announced that the doomdsay preacher was "arrested" but later clarified that he surrendered to military intelligence agents after being cornered.

Arrest warrants for Quiboloy from Davao and Pasig courts were issued all the way back in April.

Quiboloy counts among his allies former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte, both of whom have repeatedly condemned authorities' attempts to arrest him. The former president has taken over Quiboloy's assets after a freeze order on the KOJC founder's bank accounts.

Extradition process

Extradition is a formal procedure where one country transfers an individual to another jurisdiction where they are accused or convicted of a crime. The process in the Philippines is governed by Presidential Decree No. 1069, or the "Philippine Extradition Law."

As explained by Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra to Philstar.com in February: “Under our extradition treaties, a formal request through diplomatic channels is required to trigger the process.”

Besides the United States, the following countries have an extradition treaty with the Philippines, according to the Department of Justice:

Australia

Canada

China

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

India

Indonesia

Korea

Micronesia

Russia

Spain

Switzerland

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

