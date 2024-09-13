Marcos to skip this year’s UN General Assembly

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos will skip this year’s UN General Assembly (UNGA) session, but the Philippines will still convey its positions on key global issues through chief diplomat Enrique Manalo.

“Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will articulate the country’s responses to global challenges, which we assert should be resolved within the framework of peace and cooperation enshrined in the UN Charter,” Presidential Communications Secretary Cesar Chavez said yesterday.

Manalo represented Marcos during last year’s assembly.

In 2022, Marcos delivered the country’s national statement during the UNGA high-level general debate, which marked his debut on the world stage as the country’s head of state.

Marcos called on UN member states to support the Philippines’ bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, reiterating that the Philippines is “a friend to all and an enemy to none.”

The 79th UNGA session will be held this month at the UN Headquarters in New York, wherein efforts to accelerate progress toward the 17 Sustainable Development Goals will be tackled.

The high-level general debate is scheduled from Sept. 24 to 28.