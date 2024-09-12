Marcos Jr. honors father on 107th birthday

President Marcos speaks on the 107th birth anniversary of his father and namesake at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Batac, Ilocos Norte yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Calling him his “guiding force” and “steady voice of reason,” President Marcos honored his late father, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in the latter’s 107th birth anniversary yesterday.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about my father. His wisdom remains a guiding force, a steady voice of reason reminding me of the principles that should lead our nation forward,” the President said in a post on Facebook.

“Happy birthday, Dad! We continue to celebrate you and honor your lasting legacy,” he added.

In a separate Facebook post, the President urged Filipinos to pay tribute to his father’s memory by reflecting on his legacy and “meaningful” service to the nation.

“He is a symbol of hope, a great innovator and a fervent patriot. Indeed, he was a Renaissance man whose thoughts and ideas were far ahead of his time,” he said.

The President, together with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their sons, Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos, Simon and Vincent, attended a thanksgiving mass at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Batac City, Ilocos Norte before leading a wreath-laying ceremony at the Marcos Monument, also located in Batac.

Marcos’ sister Sen. Imee Marcos and other family members also joined the event.

In his brief remarks after the mass, the President said his father’s 107th birthday is meaningful for their family.

“And for us, the Marcos family, that’s always a significant number because seven is the lucky number of my father,” he said.

Marcos also graced the “Natnateng cook-off showdown,” a culinary event that showcases various signature vegetable dishes in the province of Ilocos Norte as part of the Marcos Day celebration.

Sept. 11 was declared a special non-working day in Ilocos Norte for the commemoration of the birth anniversary of the late former president.

As part of the Marcos Day celebration, the President distributed ambulances in Paoay town and assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program or AKAP program in Batac and Laoag.

“We should not only celebrate his birthday with festivities, but rather with the spirit of generosity and bayanihan, through giving back to our people,” Marcos wrote on Facebook.

Marcos Sr. was born on Sept. 11, 1917 in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte.

He was elected president in 1965.

He placed the Philippines under martial law on Sept. 21, 1972 through Proclamation 1081 until Jan. 17, 1981 – a period that was marked with human rights abuses.

He died in exile in Hawaii on Sept. 28, 1989 at the age of 72.

In 1993, the government allowed Marcos Sr.’s widow Imelda Marcos to bring his body to the Philippines, but refused her demand for a hero’s burial.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte allowed the burial of the late dictator at the Libingan ng nga Bayani in 2016 amid strong opposition from martial law victims and human rights defenders.

The late strongman’s body had been interred in a glass crypt in the Marcos Museum and Mausoleum in Batac City for years.

In an interview in September 2022, Marcos said he is not bothered being called the “son of the dictator” even as he defended his father’s imposition of martial law in 1972, saying it was necessary to prevent rising disorder caused by communist and separatist rebellions at the time.

P157.9 million aid

The Marcos administration yesterday provided P157.9 million worth of assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in Ilocos Norte to help them recover from previous calamities and to increase the production of the agriculture sector.

Marcos led the distribution of farm implements like seeds, tractors, fertilizers, fishery paraphernalia, fuel subsidies and solar-powered irrigation system to some 1,000 farmers, fishermen and livestock raisers from various groups in the province.

The event was part of the celebration of the 107th birth anniversary of Marcos’ late father and namesake in Batac City.

“Because of El Niño, we did not experience rain for six months. Your government recognizes the need to help the needy because crops were destroyed and there was no catch in the fish ponds,” he added.

Marcos assured the beneficiaries that his administration is working to achieve the targets of the agriculture sector.

“This assistance is part of our bigger goal to recognize your diligence and sacrifices for Ilocos and for the entire country,” he said.

Martial law museum still a go – CHR

Meanwhile, the martial law museum is still a go under the current administration.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) gave this assurance to the Senate during its budget deliberations yesterday.

“Just a curious question: is Malacañang supportive of this?” Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada asked Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission (HRVVMC) executive director Carmelo Crisanto.

“The Palace expresses its support through the Department of Budget and Management, and I am here to say that during the administration of President Bongbong Marcos, we have never received any instruction to stop what we’re doing,” Crisanto said.

He added that the commission, an attached agency of the CHR, has received its trust receipts as part of its annual funding, as well as increases in its budget under the second Marcos administration.

Crisanto said he was able to talk to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who asked about the delays in the museum.

The museum is 20 months delayed because of the need to relocate the community maintenance office of the University of the Philippines Diliman, which granted free use of its 1.4-hectare land along C.P. Garcia Avenue.

The museum will finish construction in 18 months once the land is cleared, according to Crisanto.

Republic Act 10368, or the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act, which created the HRVVMC, states that a martial law museum shall be created with an annual budget of no less than P500 million sourced from the accrued interests on the P10-billion Marcos ill-gotten wealth.

The museum, which will memorialize the atrocities of the Marcos dictatorship, will be called Freedom Memorial Museum. – Alexis Romero, Marc Jayson Cayabyab