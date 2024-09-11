^

Cassandra Ong urges SC to probe possible grave abuse in POGO investigation

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 8:26pm
Cassandra Ong urges SC to probe possible grave abuse in POGO investigation
Cassandra Ong, incorporator of Whirlwind Corp., testifies in the fourth joint public hearing of the House quad committee's investigation on Philippine offshore gaming operators on Sept. 4, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Cassandra Ong, incorporator of Whirlwind Corp. and alleged accomplice of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, has asked the Supreme Court to determine whether lawmakers committed grave abuse of discretion during their investigation into her alleged links to unlawful activities of Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

Ong, through her lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, filed a petition for certiorari and prohibition on Wednesday, September 11, against the congressional panels investigating her involvement in the POGO hub based in Porac, Pampanga, claiming that her constitutional rights are being threatened during the probe.

"The threats to the aforementioned rights of Petitioner became evident only two days before the filing," the petition read.

Rule 65 of the Rules of Court defines the petition for certiorari as a legal action to determine if there is a grave abuse of discretion and lack or excess of jurisdiction on any part of the government or a court.

According to Ong, the following constitutional rights are under threat:

  • The right to remain silent
  • The right against self-incrimination
  • The right to counsel
  • The right to be treated with respect during legislative hearings

Ong is currently in the custody of the House of Representatives as part of the investigation into her alleged involvement in the Lucky South 99 POGO, which was raided on June 5.

She, along with Shiela Guo, were apprehended in Indonesia last month after escaping from the country despite an Immigration lookout bulletin order. 

Ong also faces non-bailable charges of trafficking in persons, including kidnapping and forced labor, filed with the Department of Justice.

There are 53 co-accused in the case, including former deputy director of the now-defunct Technology Resource Center, Dennis Cunanan and Singaporean national Zhang Jie. If convicted, Ong and the others face life imprisonment, according to Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty.

Aside from human trafficking complaint, Ong is also a co-respondent to the money laundering case filed against the dismissed mayor.

