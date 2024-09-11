^

Headlines

20 countries to brainstorm how 'to talk sense' into China — Philippine ambassador

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 11, 2024 | 6:19pm
20 countries to brainstorm how 'to talk sense' into China â�� Philippine ambassador
This photo taken on Feb. 16, 2024 shows Filipino fishermen aboard their wooden boats (middle L and 2nd L) and Philippine Fisheries and Aquatic Resources personnel aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat (foreground C) sailing past a Chinese coast guard ship (top) near the China-controlled Scarborough Shoal, in disputed waters of the South China Sea.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Representatives of at least 20 nations are set to meet at the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly this month to discuss how they can "talk some sense" into China to keep it from dialing up its aggression in the disputed South China Sea.

Besides the planned summit, the Philippines also plans to build consensus with other Southeast Asian nations affected by China's expansive claims in the contested waters, said Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippine Ambassador to the United States, at a forum with foreign government and military leaders on Tuesday. 

"The Philippines has never faced this challenge since World War 2. We're playing a thin line between trying to use diplomacy and using our armed forces and our alliances to deter China from doing what they're doing," Romualdez said.

Manila's envoy to Washington said the purpose of the proposed summit is to "to see or find ways to talk some sense into [the People's Republic of China]."

The 79th session of the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday, September 10, while the high-level general debate will take place September 24. 

"The more countries band together and give a message to China that what they’re doing is definitely not on the right side of history, then we have a better than even chance that they will not make that wrong move that we’re all fearing," he said.

Romualdez said the Philippines is also reaching out to other Southeast Asian claimants like Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam to "find ways to bond together and approach China that will not include other countries not in the area."

"We can talk to them in a more civilized way again to be able to find a solution to the territorial claims that they have," he added.

China's territorial claims in the disputed waters — which a 2016 ruling dismissed — expanded from the controversial nine-dash line to a new ten-dash line in 2023. Romualdez warned that China's claim could continue to grow, possibly expanding to "12, 13, or even the entire area." 

Last week, Chinese naval and civilian vessels in the West Philippine Sea made their biggest show of force this year, deploying at least 207 vessels to nine occupied features, based on the monitoring of the Philippine Navy.

The swarm of Chinese ships comes after repeated collisions between Philippine and Chinese coast guard vessels, prompting Manila to issue its 43rd protest note against Beijing. 

China considers almost the entire South China Sea, including waters referred to by the Philippines as the West Philippine Sea, to be its territorial waters.  

The Philippines filed a case against China in 2013, and three years later, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of Manila, declaring China's extensive claims had no legal basis.

vuukle comment

CHINA

SOUTH CHINA SEA

UNITED NATIONS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Human Toll of POGOs: Prosecutors detail debt bondage, torture, forced labor in Pampanga

Human Toll of POGOs: Prosecutors detail debt bondage, torture, forced labor in Pampanga

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
Police and the anti-organized crime body have filed human trafficking charges against those alleged to be involve in a cycle...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Navy reports largest Chinese ship presence in West Philippine Sea

Philippine Navy reports largest Chinese ship presence in West Philippine Sea

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The increase marks China's largest show of force in the disputed waters this year even after a powerful storm swept through...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Duterte takes over Quiboloy assets

Duterte takes over Quiboloy assets

By Edith Regalado | 19 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has taken over as administrator of all assets of his supporter, pastor Apollo Quiboloy, even...
Headlines
fbtw
US justice department won&rsquo;t comment on extradition

US justice department won’t comment on extradition

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
The United States Department of Justice has declined to comment on a possible request for extradition of detained pastor Apollo...
Headlines
fbtw
US officer tells China: Rethink South China Sea tactics

US officer tells China: Rethink South China Sea tactics

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
With more Chinese vessels turning up slowly but steadily in the West Philippine Sea, the chief of the US Indo-Pacific Command...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hundreds flee after Kanlaon Volcano warning

Hundreds flee after Kanlaon Volcano warning

1 hour ago
Hundreds of people fled their homes in the Philippines on Wednesday after Kanlaon Volcano spurted harmful gases, an official...
Headlines
fbtw
Martial Law museum gets budget boost, no disapproval from Marcos

Martial Law museum gets budget boost, no disapproval from Marcos

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appears to have no objections to the museum aimed to commemorate the human rights victims of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. cites 'CIA' records on dad's heroism, but accounts say otherwise

Marcos Jr. cites 'CIA' records on dad's heroism, but accounts say otherwise

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
While celebrating Marcos Day in his bailiwick of Ilocos Norte, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. claimed that the Central Intelligence...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino influencers, troll farms tapped for pro-China narratives &mdash; study

Filipino influencers, troll farms tapped for pro-China narratives — study

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Besides the flood of pro-Chinese content on social media, the Chinese government is also relying on a more covert form of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with