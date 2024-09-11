Lorenzana out as BCDA chief, replaced by Lantion

Thompson Lantion, the secretary general of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), replaced Delfin Lorenzana as BCDA chair, Presidential Communications Secretary Cesar Chavez confirmed in a text message yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has named a political ally and retired police general as the new chief of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), a state-run firm mandated to convert former military bases into investment and business hubs.

“I called former (BCDA) chair Lorenzana. He told me he knew that chair Lantion will assume the post tomorrow (Sept. 11),” Chavez said in Filipino.

Lorenzana served as defense secretary of former president Rodrigo Duterte before he was named BCDA chair by Marcos in 2022.

Lantion’s appointment was announced days after Marcos designated former Presidential Communications secretary Cheloy Garafil as chair of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office. Garafil replaced erstwhile labor secretary Silvestre Bello III, another former Cabinet official of Duterte.

“I have to declare my position as PFP (secretary general) vacant. The fight for the development of the nation towards a new Philippines continues,” Lantion told The STAR.

A graduate of Philippine MIlitary Academy class of 1969, Lantion is a former chief of the Directorate for Police Community Relations.

He served as chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board during the time of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.