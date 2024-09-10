^

Headlines

BI chief sacked over Guo escape

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2024 | 12:00am
BI chief sacked over Guo escape
Photo shows Norman Tansingco, who has been sacked as immigration commissioner following lapses in connection with Guo’s escape.
Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Following the escape of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, the first head to roll is that of immigration commissioner Norman Tansingco.

President Marcos had vowed that “heads will roll” in the wake of Guo’s departure from the Philippines.

Tansingco’s dimissal “has already been approved by the President,” Secretary Cesar Chavez of the Presidential Communications Office said in a text message to reporters yesterday.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Marcos accepted his recommendation to sack Tansingco.

“Yes, the President and I have come to an agreement… He (Tansingco) will be replaced,” Remulla said, explaining that the recommendation he made was due to a number of issues, which include Guo’s escape despite being on the immigration lookout bulletin.

“I’m not satisfied. Marami kaming naging problema (We had a lot of problems),” Remulla told reporters.

He said among the problems was Tansingco’s inaction on the reported issuance of working visas to fake companies, which allowed undesirable aliens to enter the country.

“I called his attention to it, wala siyang ginawa (he did nothing),” Remulla said.

“I’ve completely lost any trust or confidence in him,” he said in a separate interview over ANC.

He said he also called out Tansingco for failing to inform him immediately about Guo’s exit from the country.

“That is why we are no longer on speaking terms. That kind of behavior, it is not right for him not to inform the DOJ secretary about what is going on with your office,” Remulla said.

Both Malacañang and Remulla did not say whether the Bureau of Immigration chief abetted Guo’s escape. In an interview last month, Marcos warned “heads will roll” if government personnel were found to have aided Guo’s escape.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian had said the BI was aware of Guo’s escape but it kept the President in the dark on her whereabouts.

Guo was arrested by Indonesian authorities at Cendana Parc Residences at Tangerang City in Banten province on Sept. 4. She was extradited from Indonesia to the Philippines early Friday.

The former mayor allegedly left the Philippines as early as July after the Senate had ordered her arrest for skipping several hearings on illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs.

She is also facing a complaint for qualified trafficking before the Department of Justice. Guo had been ordered dismissed as Bamban mayor for grave misconduct with forfeiture of all her retirement benefits as well as perpetual disqualification from public office.

Preliminary reports showed Guo exited through the backdoor, allegedly taking a boat to Sabah, Malaysia. From Malaysia, Guo reportedly traveled to Singapore before arriving in Indonesia.

At yesterday’s public hearing of the Senate committee on women, children and family affairs, which is investigating POGO-related crimes including scamming and human trafficking, Tansingco said he learned about his relief only from media posts.

“I received (the information of the relief) through the post from the media but I have not yet been officially informed about it,” Tansingco said.

He stressed that Guo did not pass through immigration when she left the country in July.

“We have reviewed the contents of her passport upon her arrival and found out that she has the same immigration stamps as her alleged sister Shiela,” Tansingco said. “No Philippine stamps were found in both passports, showing that they left the country illegally without undergoing regular immigration inspection.”

He remains optimistic that the upcoming hearings and investigation on Guo will shed light on issues such as how she left the country illegally. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Evelyn Macairan, Daphne Galvez, Rudy Santos

vuukle comment

NORMAN TANSINGCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy supporters push conspiracy: Afghan refugees to 'take over' KOJC compound &nbsp;

Quiboloy supporters push conspiracy: Afghan refugees to 'take over' KOJC compound  

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Supporters of Apollo Quiboloy and hyperpartisan accounts are spreading a false claim that the Marcos administration plans...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo says she escaped Philippines by yacht
play

Alice Guo says she escaped Philippines by yacht

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
The “white boat” that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and her companions used to flee the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos sacks Immigration chief Tansingco
play

Marcos sacks Immigration chief Tansingco

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has relieved Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, Presidential Communications chief Cesar...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy did not voluntarily surrender, says Marcos
play

Quiboloy did not voluntarily surrender, says Marcos

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
Marcos said that the operation was more of a “police action” and was only augmented by the military to give relief...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo used doppelg&auml;nger or lookalike &mdash; NBI

Alice Guo used doppelgänger or lookalike — NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly used a lookalike to evade authorities, according to National Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quiboloy yielding: Talks with ISAFP, PNP, but not Duterte

Quiboloy yielding: Talks with ISAFP, PNP, but not Duterte

By Edith Regalado | 56 minutes ago
It took a week of non-stop negotiations with the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and a few trusted...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara: I&rsquo;m not a spoiled brat

Sara: I’m not a spoiled brat

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 56 minutes ago
She was not being a “spoiled brat” when she took a hostile approach to lawmakers’ questions during deliberations...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos rallies nations vs weapons of mass destruction

Marcos rallies nations vs weapons of mass destruction

By Helen Flores | 56 minutes ago
President Marcos called on nations yesterday to strengthen collaboration in controlling the export of strategic goods or items...
Headlines
fbtw
ERC chief exploring legal options amid 6-month suspension

ERC chief exploring legal options amid 6-month suspension

By Brix Lelis | 56 minutes ago
Suspended Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) chief Monalisa Dimalanta is studying all legal remedies to overturn the Office...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with