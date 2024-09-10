Quiboloy yielding: Talks with ISAFP, PNP, but not Duterte

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — It took a week of non-stop negotiations with the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) and a few trusted officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) before alleged rapist and human trafficker Apollo Quiboloy agreed to “surrender,” his lawyer said yesterday, while making it clear former president Rodrigo Duterte had no part in it.

The controversial leader and founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) came out of hiding on Sunday after more than two weeks of round-the-clock police manhunt against him inside his vast property here.

Taken into custody with Quiboloy were Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada, Jacklyn Roy and Sylvia Cemanes, his co-accused in the qualified human trafficking and child abuse charges.

“The honest truth is wala po (nothing),” Quiboloy’s lead legal counsel Israelito Torreon told The STAR when asked about Duterte’s possible role in the surrender.

While 3,000 policemen were searching around and digging parts of the 40-hectare KOJC compound along Diversion Road in search of Quiboloy, Torreon said he was secretly meeting with ISAFP and PNP officials in places just adjacent to the KOJC headquarters

Yesterday, Quiboloy’s legal team filed a petition before the Pasig and Quezon City regional trial courts, seeking his transfer as well as that of his four co-accused to the ISAFP detention cell at Camp Aguinaldo from the PNP custodial center at Camp Crame where they were brought on Sunday from Davao City.

The Department of National Defense (DND) said last night that it would oppose the petition.

“The AFP is not the proper agency to have custody of suspects in criminal cases,” the DND said in a statement.

Torreon said Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib had also helped in seeing the negotiations through.

In a post on Meta (Facebook), Torreon identified the Army officials involved in the negotiations as Maj. Gen. Allan Hambala, Col. Guilbert Roy Ruiz, Lt. Col. Jovily Carmel Cabading, Lt. Col. Pete Malaluan and Lt. Col. Ricardo Garcia.

PNP officers who took part in the negotiations were Gen. Romeo Macapaz, Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco, Col. Cholijun Caduyac, Col. Mike Mangahis of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Ma. Edgardo Bahan, retired Col. Emil Zosa and Maj. Gen. Benjamin Silo Jr. “whose character, integrity and honesty convinced pastor Apollo Quiboloy to submit himself to the fold of the law,” Torreon said.

Police Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, who led the search for Quiboloy inside the KOJC compound, thanked his men and promised them medals – and beers – for a job well done.

The police units immediately left in batches on Sunday after learning that Quiboloy had been caught.

Torre lauded his men for putting up with ridicule from Quiboloy’s followers while working their way around the KOJC compound.

He also thanked some KOJC members for cooperating with the police.

Abalos, Marbil face raps

Duterte’s camp filed two counts of malicious mischief against Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., PNP chief Rommel Marbil and several other police officers in connection with the police’s hunt for Quiboloy at the KOJC compound, according to Abalos.

“These are pending. There are many cases filed against us,” Abalos told a press conference.“If you only knew the hardship experienced by the team. For one, the lesson here is that I trust the police and second, if you know you are correct, do not give up.”

Harboring a fugitive

Abalos said charges of obstruction of justice and harboring a fugitive would be filed by the PNP against certain personalities.

He also chided Vice President Sara Duterte for commenting that Quiboloy was already in heaven.

“For me it is just simple, even if you are in heaven, we will go after you,” Abalos said.

He said there were many false information that came out while the police were searching for Quiboloy, some coming from Torreon.

The lawyer was photographed together with Quiboloy as the pastor emerged from hiding.

“He should be investigated – up to what level (his possible participation) – as he was in the picture,” Abalos said. — Bella Cariaso