^

Headlines

Remulla: U.S. expected to file extradition request for Quiboloy

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 9, 2024 | 2:06pm
Remulla: U.S. expected to file extradition request for Quiboloy
Apollo Quiboloy.
AFP / Manman Dejeto

MANILA, Philippines — The United States is expected to file an extradition request to the Philippines for the transfer of newly-arrested doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Monday, September 9. 

He said that prior to the possible extradition, the preacher must be first tried by local courts.

“He’ll (Quiboloy) be charged and we expect the U.S. to apply for an extradition request. Remember, we have a treaty with the U.S. despite the law of the land. We will have to study it properly so we’ll know what to do,” Remulla said in an ambush interview with reporters. 

“Ang aking magiging instruction sa prosecution ay prepare all the evidence so we can ask for a continuous trial, para matapos agad ang mga kasong kailangan litisin,” he added. 

(My instruction to the prosecution will be to prepare all the evidence so we can request a continuous trial, in order to quickly resolve the cases that need to be tried.)

In 2021, U.S. prosecutors indicted the preacher and his associates with operating a trafficking ring that forced girls and young women to engage in sexual acts with him by threatening them with "eternal damnation.”

Quiboloy is also accused of running a labor trafficking operation that allegedly used fraudulently obtained visas to bring church members to the U.S., where they were forced to collect donations for a fake charity in California.

This led to the preacher’s inclusion to one of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted individuals.

Aside from charges from the U.S., Quiboloy also faces abuse and trafficking charges in local courts. 

Process of extradition

Extradition is a formal process in which one country hands over an individual to another jurisdiction where they are accused or convicted of a crime.

The extradition laws in the Philippines are governed by Presidential Decree No. 1069, also known as the "Philippine Extradition Law".

During the extradition process, a country with an extradition treaty requests the transfer of an individual from their country to face charges in the requesting country.

“Under our extradition treaties with other countries, there must be a formal request coursed through diplomatic channels by the requesting state to trigger the whole extradition process,” Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra explained to Philstar.com in an online message in February.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), the following countries have an extradition treaty with the Philippines:

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • China
  • Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Korea
  • Micronesia
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • Switzerland
  • Thailand
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

The requesting country must then make an extradition request to the Department of Foreign Affairs, addressed to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

The DFA will subsequently forward this request for extradition to the DOJ, which will later file a petition before the Court of Appeals.

The appellate court will then hear the merits of the extradition request. If the court determines that the petition has merit, it will issue an extradition order.

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

DOJ

EXTRADITION

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

UNITED STATES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy did not voluntarily surrender, says Marcos

Quiboloy did not voluntarily surrender, says Marcos

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Marcos said that the operation was more of a “police action” and was only augmented by the military to give relief...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA enters PAR, may turn into typhoon Pagasa

LPA enters PAR, may turn into typhoon Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas (LPAs) monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility might develop into typhoons, with one...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy in custody

Quiboloy in custody

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
After months of hiding and two weeks of intensified manhunt operations, Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founding leader Apollo...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far: Quiboloy under police custody

What we know so far: Quiboloy under police custody

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Here's what we know so far in the arrest of formerly fugitive, now-arrested doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo used doppelg&auml;nger or lookalike &mdash; NBI

Alice Guo used doppelgänger or lookalike — NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly used a lookalike to evade authorities, according to National Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE: House hearing on Office of the President's 2025 budget
play

LIVE: House hearing on Office of the President's 2025 budget

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations is continuing the hearing on the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Guo faces Senate today in handcuffs, bulletproof vest

PNP: Guo faces Senate today in handcuffs, bulletproof vest

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 16 hours ago
After claiming that there are threats to her life, dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo will be wearing a bulletproof...
Headlines
fbtw
PCCI: Suspend PhilHealth premium hike, raise benefits

PCCI: Suspend PhilHealth premium hike, raise benefits

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is urging the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to increase the health...
Headlines
fbtw
First Lady opens Baguio Mansion House to tourists

First Lady opens Baguio Mansion House to tourists

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Malacañang has opened the gates of Baguio Mansion House – the official summer residence of the Philippine president...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;6 Chinese ships return to Panatag Shoal&rsquo;

‘6 Chinese ships return to Panatag Shoal’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Chinese vessels have returned to the West Philippine Sea after they left Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal last week due to Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with