Quiboloy next? Cops not leaving KOJC compound

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
September 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Quiboloy next? Cops not leaving KOJC compound
In this undated member, Apollo Quiboloy preaches to members of the Restorationist church he founded based in Davao City.
Quiboloy via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos thumbed down calls by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa for the Philippine National Police (PNP) to vacate the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City.

Asked to comment on the senator’s call last Friday for police to vacate KOJC’s 30-hectare compound, Abalos insisted the police officers will not leave the compound as all the intelligence reports they are receiving point to pastor Apollo Quiboloy still hiding in the underground bunker of the property.

“We’ll not stop until we find Quiboloy because that’s what it says on the warrant of arrest,” Abalos said at a news forum in Quezon City.

He did not provide details but hinted that police are close to arresting the self-proclaimed son of God.

Abalos said they have not received any intelligence report indicating that Quiboloy is abroad or hiding in other parts of the country.

As to when law enforcement authorities would leave the compound, Abalos said he is leaving it up to the assessment of Davao police director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, the ground commander of the operation against Quiboloy.

He also urged Quiboloy’s allies to convince the preacher to surrender to the court and face his cases there.

He will also look into reports that unarmed policewomen searching for Quiboloy were frisked by KOJC members.

Meanwhile, Torre warned that they will arrest KOJC members who will obstruct their search operation against Quiboloy.

“We will arrest anybody who obstructs the job of the police,” Torre said.

He also said they will be “stricter” and will be conducting the search on their terms.

In previous interviews, Torre said they have been following the conditions of KOJC in their search for Quiboloy and his four other companions.

He said the police have deployed women police officers when searching the women’s dormitory and have been lenient with their delaying tactics.

PNP will resume their digging in the basement of the Jose Maria College inside the KOJC compound.

Meanwhile, Senate President Francis Escudero lauded the Senate investigation on Quiboloy’s manhunt, saying that it opened a healthy dialogue between KOJC members and the PNP.

“It was an opportunity for a dialogue and an exchange of views with the Senate as the referee,” he said.

He joined the calls for Quiboloy to surrender as he said the preacher must face the serious charges that cannot be ignored by the police. — Diana Lhyd Suelto, Marc Jayson Cayabyab

