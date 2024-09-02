^

Meralco on standby for 'Enteng'

September 2, 2024 | 3:58pm
Meralco on standby for 'Enteng'
This photo shows Meralco electric technicians fixing a power line.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Company (Meralco) on Monday, September 2 said that its personnel are on alert for electricity service concerns triggered by Tropical Storm Enteng (International name: Yagi).

Meralco assured the public that its crews are keeping watch over the weather situation to respond to possible customer concerns caused by the tropical storm.

“As a 24–hour service company, we are ready to respond to any trouble that may affect our facilities,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga said.

State weather bureau PAGASA in its 2 p.m. tropical cyc;one bulletin said that Enteng further intensified and is about to make a landfall over the northern Aurora-Southeastern Isabela area. 

It raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 and 1 over several parts of Luzon, including portions of Camarines Norte, Metro Manila and some areas in CALABARZON.

Meralco provided the public safety precautions on using electrical devices and appliances in case of flooding.

  • Ensure that the main electrical power switch or circuit breaker is off. Be sure to be dry when being in contact with any electrical facility.
  • Unplug appliances from wall sockets. Turn off permanently connected equipment and unscrew all light bulbs if possible.
  • Remove mud and dirt from service equipment or main circuit breaker/fuse and its enclosure using rubber gloves and rubber-soled shoes.
  • Make sure that all electrical wires, connectors, and other wiring devices are completely dry.
  • When all electrical wires and accessories have dried and are clean, the wiring system of all appliances must be checked by a licensed electrician. Do not turn on flood-damaged electrical appliances.

The customers were also encouraged to prepare all communication channels by charging communication devices.

Those who may experience power outages were advised to keep posted on public service radio stations and report their concerns to Meralco’s official social media platforms and hotline 1622 and 8631-1111.

Meralco customers can also reach the company via text 0920-9716211 and 0917-5516211. —Intern, Cali Asajar

 

