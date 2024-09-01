US condemns China’s aggression, reminds defense treaty covers attacks

This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released on August 31, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows a Chinese coast Guard ship (L) colliding with Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua near the Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. China and the Philippines accused each other on August 31 of deliberately ramming their coast guard ships near a flashpoint shoal in the South China Sea, the latest in a spate of similar incidents in recent weeks.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States has condemned the recent aggression by Chinese maritime forces against a Philippine Coast Guard ship on August 31 (Manila time).

The US, a treaty ally of the Philippines, called the incident "dangerous and escalatory," according to a statement from the US State Department.

The condemnation follows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel's ramming of the Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Teresa Magbanua three times near Escoda Shoal.

"The PRC's unlawful claims of 'territorial sovereignty' over ocean areas where no land territory exists, and its increasingly aggressive actions to enforce them, threaten the freedoms of navigation and overflight of all nations," the US statement read.

The US reiterated its call for China to align its claims and actions with international law and to desist from "dangerous and destabilizing conduct."

It also reaffirmed the 73-year-old Mutual Defense Treaty, stating that it covers any attacks on Philippine assets.

"The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 United States-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft – including those of its Coast Guard – anywhere in the South China Sea," the statement read.

The ramming caused damage to the Japan-made Coast Guard ship, according to Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela.

This afternoon, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel deliberately rammed and collided with the BRP Teresa Magbanua three times, despite no provocation from the Philippine Coast Guard. pic.twitter.com/jYnrXKpY3W — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) August 31, 2024

“These are the damages sustained by BRP Teresa Magbanua due to the unprovoked ramming by China Coast Guard 5205,” Tarriela shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The incident marks the seventh instance of aggression by Chinese forces in the West Philippine Sea. Before this, multiple Chinese vessels fired water cannons simultaneously on a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel on August 25.

Three of the seven incidents involved Chinese multi-role fighter jets harassing BFAR survey planes.