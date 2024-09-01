^

Headlines

US condemns China’s aggression, reminds defense treaty covers attacks

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 1:57pm
US condemns Chinaâ��s aggression, reminds defense treaty covers attacks
This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released on August 31, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows a Chinese coast Guard ship (L) colliding with Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Teresa Magbanua near the Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. China and the Philippines accused each other on August 31 of deliberately ramming their coast guard ships near a flashpoint shoal in the South China Sea, the latest in a spate of similar incidents in recent weeks.
Photo by handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The United States has condemned the recent aggression by Chinese maritime forces against a Philippine Coast Guard ship on August 31 (Manila time).

The US, a treaty ally of the Philippines, called the incident "dangerous and escalatory," according to a statement from the US State Department.

The condemnation follows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel's ramming of the Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Teresa Magbanua three times near Escoda Shoal.

"The PRC's unlawful claims of 'territorial sovereignty' over ocean areas where no land territory exists, and its increasingly aggressive actions to enforce them, threaten the freedoms of navigation and overflight of all nations," the US statement read.

The US reiterated its call for China to align its claims and actions with international law and to desist from "dangerous and destabilizing conduct."

It also reaffirmed the 73-year-old Mutual Defense Treaty, stating that it covers any attacks on Philippine assets.

"The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 United States-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft – including those of its Coast Guard – anywhere in the South China Sea," the statement read.

The ramming caused damage to the Japan-made Coast Guard ship, according to Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela. 

“These are the damages sustained by BRP Teresa Magbanua due to the unprovoked ramming by China Coast Guard 5205,” Tarriela shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The incident marks the seventh instance of aggression by Chinese forces in the West Philippine Sea. Before this, multiple Chinese vessels fired water cannons simultaneously on a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessel on August 25.

Three of the seven incidents involved Chinese multi-role fighter jets harassing BFAR survey planes.

vuukle comment

CHINESE COAST GUARD

ESCODA SHOAL

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

SOUTH CHINA SEA

US STATE DEPARTMENT

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China accuses Philippine ship of deliberately hitting coast guard vessel

China accuses Philippine ship of deliberately hitting coast guard vessel

21 hours ago
Beijing accused a Philippine ship of deliberately running into a Chinese coast guard vessel on Saturday near a flashpoint...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP: Balikatan 2025 will be a &lsquo;full battle test&rsquo;

AFP: Balikatan 2025 will be a ‘full battle test’

By Roel Pareño | 15 hours ago
Armed Forces chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. yesterday branded the conduct of the Balikatan exercise next year as a “full...
Headlines
fbtw
Priest urges Espenido: Expose anomalies about Rody&rsquo;s drug war

Priest urges Espenido: Expose anomalies about Rody’s drug war

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
A priest known for helping the kin of victims of extrajudicial killings appealed to controversial police official Lt. Col....
Headlines
fbtw
Police have yet to penetrate KOJC&rsquo;s underground bunker

Police have yet to penetrate KOJC’s underground bunker

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
A week after thousands of police officers raided the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound, the Philippine National Police said...
Headlines
fbtw
Damayan distributes rice to calamity-hit families in Quezon City

Damayan distributes rice to calamity-hit families in Quezon City

By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Operation Damayan, The Philippine STAR’s humanitarian arm, distributed over 5,000 bags of rice to Quezon City residents...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Japanese animator, doctors among Magsaysay awardees

15 hours ago
One group and four individuals, including award-winning Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, were proclaimed as recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Awards this year.
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: No automatic arrests for &lsquo;drug war&rsquo; personalities

DOJ: No automatic arrests for ‘drug war’ personalities

By Daphne Galvez | 15 hours ago
Subjects of the possible issuance of a red notice by the International Criminal Police Organization in relation to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
MT Terra Nova oil removal temporarily stopped

MT Terra Nova oil removal temporarily stopped

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 23 hours ago
The siphoning of oil from the sunken MT Terra Nova was stopped temporarily to prioritize the unloading of the recovered oily...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos institutionalizes eTravel system

Marcos institutionalizes eTravel system

1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially made the electronic travel system the standard process for all international...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA to bring scattered rains over Visayas, Mindanao

LPA to bring scattered rains over Visayas, Mindanao

1 day ago
An approaching low pressure area near Butuan City, Agusan del Norte is expected to bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with