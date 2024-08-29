^

Headlines

Marcos Jr. approves additional P3.5 billion budget for coconut industry

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
August 29, 2024 | 12:00am
Marcos Jr. approves additional P3.5 billion budget for coconut industry
Under the Philippine Coconut Industry Development Plan 2024-2034, the industry seeks to plant 100 million coconut trees until 2028. Among the initiatives to be carried out to achieve the goal is the fertilization program.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has approved an additional P3.5-billion outlay for the planting, replanting and fertilization programs of the coconut industry for next year, citing the growing market for its products.

Marcos greenlighted the additional P1-billion budget for the planting and replanting programs and the P2.5-billion outlay for fertilization during a sectoral meeting last Tuesday at Malacañang.

“I have instructed the agencies central to our coconut industry to do whatever is necessary to reclaim our position as the top producer of coconuts and maintain our status as the leading global exporter,” the President said in a Facebook post.

Under the Philippine Coconut Industry Development Plan 2024-2034, the industry seeks to plant 100 million coconut trees until 2028. Among the initiatives to be carried out to achieve the goal is the fertilization program.

Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) administrator Dexter Buted said the P1-billion additional outlay for planting and replanting would allow the agency to plant 15.3 million trees next year.

Under the program, the PCA will plant or replant 100 million coconut seedlings in 700,000 hectares of land by 2028 in various parts of the country to raise coconut production by 4.7 billion valued at P33.1 billion by 2034.

This year, the agency intends to plant 8.5 million seedlings and 25.4 million seedlings every year from 2026 to 2028.

The President instructed the PCA to work closely with the Cooperative Development Authority to consolidate farmers’ groups to allow them to implement the program.

The coconut industry contributed $3.22 billion to the Philippines’ export earnings in 2022 or equivalent to 43 percent of the country’s total agricultural exports.

vuukle comment

COCONUT

MARCOS JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea &ndash; coast guard admiral

US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea – coast guard admiral

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The United States is employing a two-pronged approach to counter China’s aggression in the South China Sea: upholding...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP
play

Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte does not believe that the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under her term should...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic
play

OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte went ballistic during yesterday’s House of Representatives appropriations committee hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo siblings fled Philippines by &lsquo;small white boat&rsquo;

Guo siblings fled Philippines by ‘small white boat’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and her siblings left the country using boats bound for Sabah, Malaysia last July, her sister...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: No need for protection order vs PNP's entry to KOJC compound

DOJ: No need for protection order vs PNP's entry to KOJC compound

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Justice department said that the PNP acted due to a warrant of arrest issued by courts against the fugitive preacher which...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC revokes Lucky South 99 registration

SEC revokes Lucky South 99 registration

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has revoked the corporate registration of Lucky South 99 Corp. for its unauthorized...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC must consult Philippine courts to enforce warrant &ndash; Remulla

ICC must consult Philippine courts to enforce warrant – Remulla

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
If the International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant and the International Criminal Police Organization is tasked...
Headlines
fbtw
DA: Local rice still cheaper than imports

DA: Local rice still cheaper than imports

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
The retail price of local rice remains cheaper compared to the imported grains nearly two months after Executive Order 62...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to import 16,000 MT yellow onions

Philippines to import 16,000 MT yellow onions

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
At least 16,000 metric tons of fresh yellow onions will be imported by the Philippines to plug the shortfall in domestic supply...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with