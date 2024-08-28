Pagcor: POGO work permits valid until yearend

Offshore gaming employment licenses issued to workers of internet gaming licensees (IGLs) are valid until Dec. 31.

MANILA, Philippines — Work permits of foreign and local employees in Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) are valid only until yearend, according to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

These licenses had a three-year validity.

PAGCOR chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco approved the adjustment on Aug. 15.

President Marcos ordered an immediate ban on POGOs during his July 22 State of the Nation Address, citing the “grave abuse and disrespect to our system of laws.”

Tengco said they will enforce the POGO ban, which he claimed will result in a multi-billion revenue loss for PAGCOR and a massive loss of local jobs.

A P23-billion revenue loss and the loss of 40,000 jobs has been projected by PAGCOR, Tengco said.

Tengco rebranded POGOs as IGLs late last year.