^

Headlines

Pagcor: POGO work permits valid until yearend

Rainier Allan Ronda - The Philippine Star
August 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Pagcor: POGO work permits valid until yearend
Offshore gaming employment licenses issued to workers of internet gaming licensees (IGLs) are valid until Dec. 31.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Work permits of foreign and local employees in Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) are valid only until yearend, according to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

Offshore gaming employment licenses issued to workers of internet gaming licensees (IGLs) are valid until Dec. 31.

These licenses had a three-year validity.

PAGCOR chief executive officer Alejandro Tengco approved the adjustment on Aug. 15.

President Marcos ordered an immediate ban on POGOs during his July 22 State of the Nation Address, citing the “grave abuse and disrespect to our system of laws.”

Tengco said they will enforce the POGO ban, which he claimed will result in a multi-billion revenue loss for PAGCOR and a massive loss of local jobs.

A P23-billion revenue loss and the loss of 40,000 jobs has been projected by PAGCOR, Tengco said.

Tengco rebranded POGOs as IGLs late last year.

vuukle comment

PAGCOR

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines tops global list in household disaster readiness &ndash; Gallup

Philippines tops global list in household disaster readiness – Gallup

1 day ago
This high level of preparedness reflects the country's frequent exposure to natural calamities such as typhoons, flooding,...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP budget hearing descends into chaos as Sara Duterte, House members trade insults
play

OVP budget hearing descends into chaos as Sara Duterte, House members trade insults

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
House members across political lines on Tuesday refused to give in to Vice President Sara Duterte's request to not be asked...
Headlines
fbtw
Quimbo calls out VP Sara for attempting to 'fire' her mid-hearing

Quimbo calls out VP Sara for attempting to 'fire' her mid-hearing

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
No vice president in recent history has been granted the power to choose who presides over the questioning of their office's...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte does not believe that the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under her term should...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: House hearing on Office of the Vice President 2025 budget
play

LIVE: House hearing on Office of the Vice President 2025 budget

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations resumed the hearing into the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on Tues...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic

OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Vice President Sara Duterte went ballistic during yesterday’s House of Representatives appropriations committee hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos trust ratings up, VP slips &ndash; OCTA

President Marcos trust ratings up, VP slips – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
For the first time since the start of their term, Vice President Sara Duterte obtained statistically lower satisfaction and...
Headlines
fbtw
KOJC gets temporary protection order; PNP search continues

KOJC gets temporary protection order; PNP search continues

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 hour ago
The Davao Regional Trial Court Branch 15 yesterday issued a temporary protection order directing the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Fines for tollway RFID, load violations deferred to October

Fines for tollway RFID, load violations deferred to October

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Enforcement of penalties for using expressways without an electronic toll collection (ETC) device has been deferred, from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with