No links between Marcos, Alice Guo associate — special envoy

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 11:09am
This photo shows the picture of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos with Katherine Cassandra Li Ong of Whirlwind Corporation.
Presidential Communications Office / Released

MANILA, Philippines — There are no links between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Cassandra Li Ong, according to Presidential Special Envoy to China Benito Techico. 

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, who represents the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator incorporator Ong, presented to the media a photo of his client together with Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. However, Topacio did not divulge where or when the photo was taken. 

Apart from the first couple, Techico, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation Director Jose Maria Ortega and more were in the photo. 

Techico, however, clarified that the photo was taken before Marcos’ presidency, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He estimated the picture to be taken in 2020. 

According to Techico, Ong and the other individuals in the image were introduced to first couple by the restaurant owner and asked for a photo. 

“Pumasok, nakipag-kilala, gustong kumuha ng picture, at pinayagan at lumampas na po. Ganoon siya ka-simpleng storya,”  Techico told reporters on Monday night. 

(They went in, introduced themselves, they wanted a photo, we let them and it passed. It is that simple of a story.)    

Techico confirmed that the photo was true and it was not edited. He said that the photo was taken at a restaurant called “Hao hao” in SM Mall of Asia. 

Marcos’ envoy to China said that he, the presidential couple and the other officials in the photo often goes around to try different cuisines. Asked if Ong was part of this group, Techico denied this, saying he only found out that the person in the photo was Ong when the departure issue blew up.  

“Ni pangalan, hindi po namin alam,” Techico said. (Even the name, we do not know.)

