PNP: Quiboloy holed up in KOJC estate bunker

Cranes, firetrucks, a side wing van and private vehicles block a portion of Carlos P. Garcia Highway during a prayer rally outside the gate of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ-owned Jose MariaCollege in Davao City the other night. The highway, also known as Diversion Road, was cleared yesterday following a police dispersal operation.

‘Heartbeats, movements detected’

MANILA, Philippines — Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, is likely hiding in an underground bunker up to 30 meters deep within the KOJC compound in Davao City, police officials said yesterday.

Maj. Catherine dela Rey, Davao Police Regional Office 11 spokesperson, said multiple signs of life have been detected underground using life detector equipment.

“We have very positive information that Quiboloy and his associates are inside the KOJC compound,” Dela Rey said in an interview over dwPM.

She said Philippine National Police detectors confirmed there are people underground in the compound and the PNP is now focused on locating the entrance to the bunker.

Despite the use of ground-penetrating radar, which has identified signs of life 20 to 30 meters below ground, KOJC members have been uncooperative, according to Dela Rey.

“They have been obstructing our efforts, and the structures they are protecting suggest they are hiding something significant,” Dela Rey noted.

Ferdinand Topacio, one of Quiboloy’s lawyers, said at a press conference yesterday that he has no communication with his client.

He added that he has no information if Quiboloy is still in the country, adding, “I cannot speak without knowing all the information.”

Col. Jean Fajardo, PNP public information officer, confirmed that the search operation is concentrated in a specific area within the 30-hectare KOJC compound where the radar detected signs of life underground.

“We believe we are close to finding the secret entrance to the bunker,” she said, emphasizing that the PNP is facing significant resistance from KOJC members in these target areas.

Fajardo noted that the PNP has received intelligence confirming Quiboloy’s presence within the compound, which has driven the intensified search efforts.

“The resistance we are encountering is strongest in areas we believe could be hiding Quiboloy, which further reinforces our belief that he is there,” she said.

Fajardo said that despite the challenges, the PNP remains confident in its mission.

“We are in high spirits and confident that we will soon locate the secret entrance and bring this operation to a successful conclusion,” Fajardo added, while refraining from disclosing specific details about the ongoing search.

Asked if the Duterte family should interfere, Dela Rey said the police would engage in a dialogue to seek their assistance in convincing Quiboloy to surrender peacefully.

“We hope they understand that we are just doing our job, following the court’s orders to apprehend Quiboloy due to the warrants issued against him,” she said.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil called on the “political backers and influential supporters” of Quiboloy to “uphold the rule of law” by encouraging him to face the charges filed against him.

Marbil emphasized the importance of adhering to legal processes and reminded Quiboloy’s supporters that the rule of law is a fundamental principle that must be respected by all, regardless of status or influence.

“I respectfully urge you to exemplify true leadership by advising Quiboloy to adhere to the rule of law and to address the accusations against him through the proper legal channels,” Marbil stated.

Cops hurt; 3 arrested

Tensions between Quiboloy’s group and the police escalated on Sunday evening, resulting in injuries to at least seven police officers and the arrest of three KOJC members during a rally outside the group’s compound in Davao City.

According to a report from the PNP public information office, the officers sustained head injuries, nose bridge bleeding, bruises and a left knee injury.

Six of the officers were transported to Camp Quintin M. Merecido Hospital for treatment, while one received treatment at the scene.

The rally, which was supposedly a prayer and candle-lighting event, turned violent when KOJC members and other persons allegedly blocked the national highway with vehicles, including a wing van, cranes and a fire truck, obstructing both sides of the road near the KOJC compound.

This also affected access to the Davao International Airport, although the airport’s entrance remained open, according to Dela Rey.

“The rallyists violated the permit issued by the Davao City government, which allowed them to conduct the event inside the KOJC compound. Instead, they held the rally on the highway and burned tires, turning the situation aggressive and violent,” Dela Rey said over dwPM.

The PNP arrested three persons during the rally who were charged with obstruction of justice and direct assault.

Other possible charges, according to Fajardo, are being considered with PNP “lawyers studying possible charges, including human trafficking, illegal detention and assault on police officers.”

Dela Rey noted that the police employed maximum tolerance throughout the event but warned that dispersal could occur if the blockade was not removed.

Despite ongoing negotiations, around 200 rallyists remained in front of the KOJC compound yesterday, with additional police forces being deployed to manage the situation.

“We’ve requested an augmentation of 300 officers to support the 2,000 police personnel already on the ground,” Dela Rey said.

The regional police offices in Soccskargen, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga peninsula and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have expressed their solidarity with their Davao counterparts.

Fajardo denied allegations that the police initiated the violence.

“The PNP did not start the commotion. We have maintained maximum tolerance, despite our officers being attacked with fire extinguishers and other objects,” Fajardo said during a news briefing at Camp Crame.?She added that the PNP is investigating reports that KOJC members may have inflicted injuries on themselves to blame the police.

“We have video evidence showing that KOJC members were hurting each other to create false accusations against the police. We are currently authenticating this footage,” Fajardo added.

She urged Quiboloy and his supporters to allow the police to carry out their duties peacefully.

“This is not a fight against the KOJC. These are valid warrants of arrest against specific individuals. We appeal to the KOJC to cooperate and allow us to complete our legal responsibilities,” Fajardo said.

Baste: How long is search?

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte asked how long it would take for the PNP to search the compound, even as he urged KOJC members to protest peacefully.

Antonio Pido, national president of the Integrated Bar of the Philip pines, told “Storycon” on One News yesterday that the duration of such searches is relative, depending on the size and structure of the area to be searched.

Duterte lamented the “excessive force against innocent civilians” and the “unauthorized occupation” of the KOJC compound.

“As much as I want to intervene, the police personnel will only listen to the PNP chief and their Command er-in-Chief President Bongbong Marcos,” Duterte said in a statement.

His brother, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, sent food packs and water to the KOJC rallyists.

Airport passengers

Both Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific advised their passengers traveling through Davao International Airport of possible flight changes.

“Cebu Pacific is aware of the ongoing demonstrations in Davao City which affect access to Francisco Bangoy International Airport,” its advisory said.

Passengers were advised to “allow extra time for their journey to the airport as they may experience longer travel time.”

Philippine Airlines is offering their passengers the options to convert their ticket to travel credits or to rebook, refund or reroute these to another flight within 60 days from the original flight.

Cebu Pacific is offering free rebooking and travel funds to passengers who wish to postpone their flights from Davao. — Roel Pareño, Diana Lhyd Suelto, Janvic Mateo, Bella Cariaso, Rudy Santos