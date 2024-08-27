^

Headlines

Comelec rejects COC filing postponement

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
August 27, 2024 | 12:00am
Comelec rejects COC filing postponement
Postponing the COC filing period could adversely affect preparations for next year’s polls, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said yesterday.
Miguel de Guzman, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has rejected calls to defer the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the May 2025 midterm elections.

Postponing the COC filing period could adversely affect preparations for next year’s polls, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said yesterday.

He said the Comelec is also preparing for the first Bangsamoro parliamentary election in 2025.

Delays in filing COCs could affect ballot printing and resolution of pending pre-election cases, he added.

Garcia said that the Oct. 1 to 8 COC filing period will remain.

Guidelines prohibiting the withdrawal of candidacy after the Oct. 8 deadline will come out soon, he said.

The Comelec wants to resolve cases of disqualification and cancellation of COCs and remove nuisance candidates to start the early printing of 70 million ballots, Garcia said.

“Our commitment is to resolve cases of nuisance candidates on or before Nov. 30,” he maintained.

Congress should let the Comelec proceed with its scheduled COC filing period, Garcia said.

