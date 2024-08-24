Alice Guo's arrest only a matter of time — Gatchalian

MANILA, Philippines — With her sister and a companion now under custody, “it’s a matter of time” before dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo is arrested and repatriated to the Philippines, according to Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

In an interview with Senate reporters via Zoom, Gatchalian said that based on information he received, Guo is in Batam, Indonesia. “That was her last (reported) location. It will be very difficult for her to move around Indonesia,” he added.

Details about Guo’s whereabouts and the circumstances around their escape on July 18 would be among the main issues to be pursued at the public hearing of the joint committees on justice, human rights; women, children, family relations and gender equality and on public services on Tuesday.

“I’ve been repeatedly saying this: Bamban (POGO) was built with money from unknown sources. If you look at the income statements of Guo-related companies, there are no earnings,” Gatchalian said.

He also said Sheila played a “very important role” in the companies, being their treasurer or corporate secretary.

“In Hong Sheng Zun Yuan, Sheila was not there but then again where did the funding come from? What role does Sheila play?”

He also said Cassandra was corporate secretary of the Whirlwind Corp., owner of the land on which Lucky South 99 was built. “She is the representative of Lucky South 99 and she went to PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.) as a representative. There is a new dimension before because there is an angle,” Gatchalian said.

He also said the fact that Sheila and Cassandra were traveling together should attest to the closeness of Ong to the Guo familiy.

Gatchalian also said officials of the BI and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines would be asked on Tuesday to explain why Guo and her companions were able to leave the country without President Marcos knowing about it.

He said someone from the Bureau of Immigration admitted knowing about Guo’s departure but failed to inform the Palace. The senator said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco would have a lot of explaining to do.

He said Tansingco appeared to have withheld from the President information about the departure of Guo and her companions for a long time. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Daphne Galvez, Emmnuel Tupas, Janvic Mateo