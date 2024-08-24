^

Headlines

Alice Guo's arrest only a matter of time — Gatchalian

Ghio Ong - Philstar.com
August 24, 2024 | 11:06am
Alice Guo's arrest only a matter of time â�� Gatchalian
Senator Risa Hontiveros resumes the probe on Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s alleged involvement in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs) on May 22, 2024
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — With her sister and a companion now under custody, “it’s a matter of time” before dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo is arrested and repatriated to the Philippines, according to Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

In an interview with Senate reporters via Zoom, Gatchalian said that based on information he received, Guo is in Batam, Indonesia. “That was her last (reported) location. It will be very difficult for her to move around Indonesia,” he added.

Details about Guo’s whereabouts and the circumstances around their escape on July 18 would be among the main issues to be pursued at the public hearing of the joint committees on justice, human rights; women, children, family relations and gender equality and on public services on Tuesday.

“I’ve been repeatedly saying this: Bamban (POGO) was built with money from unknown sources. If you look at the income statements of Guo-related companies, there are no earnings,” Gatchalian said.

He also said Sheila played a “very important role” in the companies, being their treasurer or corporate secretary.

“In Hong Sheng Zun Yuan, Sheila was not there but then again where did the funding come from? What role does Sheila play?”

He also said Cassandra was corporate secretary of the Whirlwind Corp., owner of the land on which Lucky South 99 was built. “She is the representative of Lucky South 99 and she went to PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.) as a representative. There is a new dimension before because there is an angle,” Gatchalian said.

He also said the fact that Sheila and Cassandra were traveling together should attest to the closeness of Ong to the Guo familiy.

Gatchalian also said officials of the BI and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines would be asked on Tuesday to explain why Guo and her companions were able to leave the country without President Marcos knowing about it.

He said someone from the Bureau of Immigration admitted knowing about Guo’s departure but failed to inform the Palace. The senator said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco would have a lot of explaining to do.

He said Tansingco appeared to have withheld from the President information about the departure of Guo and her companions for a long time.  — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Daphne Galvez, Emmnuel Tupas, Janvic Mateo

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

POGO

SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Mayor&rsquo;s sister, companion face obstruction complaint

Mayor’s sister, companion face obstruction complaint

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Days after their arrest in Indonesia and repatriation to Manila, an incorporator of online gaming operator Lucky South 99...
Headlines
fbtw
China shoots flares at patrolling BFAR plane

China shoots flares at patrolling BFAR plane

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
China shot flares at least thrice at a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) plane conducting maritime patrol with...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy has not left Philippines &mdash; Abalos

Quiboloy has not left Philippines — Abalos

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Fugitive alleged human trafficker and sex offender pastor Apollo Quiboloy is still in the country, according to Interior Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Children's publishers decry 'excessive' cost of Sara's self-authored book
play

Children's publishers decry 'excessive' cost of Sara's self-authored book

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
In a time of slumping morale among reading advocates in the Philippines, Vice President Sara Duterte's planned P10-million-print...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque slams House detention as 'abuse of power, harassment'

Roque slams House detention as 'abuse of power, harassment'

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque called his detention in the House of Representatives an “abuse of power”,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos urges LGUs: Intensify cleanliness campaigns to prevent illnesses

President Marcos urges LGUs: Intensify cleanliness campaigns to prevent illnesses

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos ordered local government units (LGUs) yesterday to step up their campaign for a clean and healthy environment...
Headlines
fbtw
Thousands flock to ports for long weekend voyages

Thousands flock to ports for long weekend voyages

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Thousands of passengers flocked to ports across the country for sea voyages ahead of the long weekend, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec set to finalize party-list lineup for 2025

Comelec set to finalize party-list lineup for 2025

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) intends to resolve all pending petitions concerning accreditation of party-list organizations...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos confers Order of Sikatuna on outgoing European Union envoy

President Marcos confers Order of Sikatuna on outgoing European Union envoy

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has conferred the Order of Sikatuna with the rank Grand Cross (Datu), Silver Distinction to outgoing European...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with