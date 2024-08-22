Guo’s change of heart delays her return from Singapore — PNP

MANILA, Philippines — Dismissed mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac was supposed to return to the country last week but she apparently had a change of heart, according to Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco.

Francisco said they received information Guo was supposed to return to the Philippines from Singapore last August 14.

He said agents were deployed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to intercept Guo.

However, the former local chief executive did not arrive. It is unclear why Guo, who was supposedly with five other people, did not continue with her travel.

Meanwhile, National Bureau of Investigation director Jaime Santiago said they have started a probe to unmask the people who assisted Guo.

He vowed to hold accountable the individuals, particularly if they are from the government, who helped Guo evade an arrest order from the Senate. – Cecille Suerte Felipe, Emmanuel Tupas