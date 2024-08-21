^

Philippines discusses China’s 'illegal, dangerous' actions with US security exec

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 5:16pm
Philippines discusses China's 'illegal, dangerous' actions with US security exec
This handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on August 19, 2024 shows damage to the Coast Guard ship BRP Cape Engano (MRRV-4411) following a collision with a Chinese coast guard vessel near Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. Chinese and Philippine vessels collided on August 19 during a confrontation near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the two countries said.
Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' security adviser and his counterpart in the United States have exchanged information on maritime tensions in the region following China's "aggressive" actions toward Philippine vessels and aircraft this month. 

According to a statement on Wednesday by the National Security Council, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed China's "recent illegal, aggressive and dangerous actions" through a phone call the day before.

Both parties raised "grave concerns" on two recent incidents: Chinese fighter jets' dropping of flares near the flight path of a Philippine aircraft on August 8, and the ramming of two Philippine Coast Guard vessels by Chinese Coast Guard vessels last week. 

RELATED: Philippines to file new diplomatic protest vs China after airspace incident

Año reaffirmed the Philippines' rights in the West Philippine Sea based on international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral award that invalidated China's sweeping claims of ownership in the South China Sea.

The Philippine official also expressed appreciation for the ongoing support of the United States, which reiterated its commitment to its mutual defense treaty with the Philippines in a statement on Tuesday.  

Meanwhile, Sullivan praised the recent Philippines-Vietnam joint coast guard exercise and Manila’s efforts to enhance maritime cooperation with regional partners, according to the statement. 

"The two NSAs look forward to the implementation of strategic priorities to accelerate the Philippines' capability development and to continuously modernize the alliance," the statement read.

Besides the United States, three other countries, namely France, Germany and Japan, have issued statements urging China to desist from its "escalatory actions" in the South China Sea, parts of which are referred to as the West Philippine Sea. 

According to a statement from the US State Department, the recent collision between Chinese and Philippine boats is the "latest example of the PRC using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims."

The US consistently backs the Philippines over its altercations with China, which have fueled concerns that the South China Sea could become the staging ground for a violent showdown between the two powerful nations. 

EDUARDO ANO

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SOUTH CHINA SEA

UNITED STATES

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
