US, 3 nations condemn China's aggression vs Philippine Coast Guard

This handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on August 19, 2024 shows damage to the Coast Guard ship BRP Cape Engano (MRRV-4411) following a collision with a Chinese coast guard vessel near Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. Chinese and Philippine vessels collided on August 19 during a confrontation near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the two countries said.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States and three other nations have called out China for its "reckless maneuvers" against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, parts of which the Philippines refers to as the West Philippine Sea.

In separate statements, the US, France, Germany and Japan urged China to adhere to international maritime law, including an international legal framework governing the oceans, and to desist from its "escalatory actions" in the tense waterways.

This comes after the Philippines accused the Chinese Coast Guard of “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” that led to its collision with two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels near Escoda (Sabina) Shoal. Both boats sustained structural damages, with one getting a five-inch hole from the impact.

The US expressed solidarity with the Philippines which it described as its "ally." It also reaffirmed its 1951 mutual defense treaty with the Philippines — a deal that compels it to defend the country during armed attacks.

"These actions are the latest examples of the PRC using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims," the US State Department said.

The US also called on China to "abide by international law and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct."

France and Germany urged China to abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which China is a signatory of.

Japan also expressed "[serious] concern" over China's aggressive conduct that damaged Philippine vessels.

"Any harassment & actions which increase tensions or disturb navigational rights are not tolerated. Japan stands with the Philippines by upholding rules-based order and peaceful settlement of disputes based on int’l law," Japan's statement read.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. Monday as two PCG vessels were on their way to deliver supplies to personnel stationed at the Patag and Lawak Islands.

'Disappointed again'

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, expressed disappointment after the flareup of tensions, which came barely a month after the Philippines and China signed a provisional arrangement to de-escalate tensions during resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal.

Both parties have yet to publicize the actual text of the deal.

"We are of course disappointed again with this development coming from the preliminary understanding, because we have a preliminary understanding with them in so far as Second Thomas Shoal (Ayungin) is concerned, or BRP Sierra Madre is concerned but despite this preliminary understanding which we hope was the first page in a new chapter between (the) Philippines and PRC (People's Republic of China) relations," Malaya said on Monday.

Malaya dismissed the Chinese Coast Guard’s claim, stating that the Philippines was not the “provocative party” and that it was the Chinese vessel that had rammed one of the two Philippine vessels twice.

"So the truth will finally come out and we again condemn this deliberate attempt by the PRC to change the narrative and create their own scenarios and reality of what happened this morning," he added.