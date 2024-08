Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 20 due to Taal vog

Air quality in Quezon and Pasig Cities on Aug. 19, 2024, as vog from Taal Volcano drifted across several areas.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units announced the suspension of in-person classes for Tuesday due to Taal's persistent emission of volcanic smog, also known as vog.

Vog, composed of fine droplets laden with volcanic gases, including sulfur dioxide, can be hazardous to human health. It is known to cause irritation to the eyes, throat and respiratory tract.

Phivolcs has kept Taal Volcano at Alert Level 1, indicating ongoing unrest without an imminent eruption.

Here's a list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have suspended onsite classes for Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024:

Batangas Province

Agoncillo (all levels, public and private)

Alitagtag (all levels, public and private)

Balayan (all levels, public and private)

Balete (all levels, public and private)

Bauan (all levels, public and private)

Calaca (all levels, public and private)

Calatagan (all levels, public and private)

Cuenca (all levels, public and private)

Ibaan (all levels, public and private)

Laurel (all levels, public and private)

Lemery (all levels, public and private)

Lian (all levels, public and private)

Lipa City (all levels, public and private)

Lobo (all levels, public and private)

Mabini (all levels, public and private)

Malvar (all levels, public and private)

Mataasnakahoy (all levels, public and private)

Nasugbu (all levels, public and private)

Padre Garcia (Elementary to senior high, public and private)

Rosario (all levels, public and private)

San Jose (all levels, public and private)

San Juan (all levels, public and private)

San Luis (all levels, public and private)

San Nicolas (all levels, public and private)

San Pascual (all levels, public and private)

Santa Teresita (all levels, public and private)

Santo Tomas (all levels, public and private)

Taal (all levels, public and private)

Talisay (all levels, public and private)

Tanauan (all levels, public and private)

Taysan (all levels, public and private)

Tuy (all levels, public and private)

Cavite Province

Alfonso (all levels, public and private)

General Emilio Aguinaldo (all levels, public and private)

General Mariano Alvarez (all levels, public and private)

Magallanes (all levels, public and private)

Maragondon (all levels, public and private)

Mendez-Nuñez (all levels, public and private)

Naic (all levels, public and private)

Noveleta (all levels, public and private)

Silang (all levels, public and private)

Rizal Province

Angono (Elementary to senior high, public and private)

Antipolo (all levels, public and private)

Baras (all levels, public and private)

Cainta (all levels, public and private)

Cardona (all levels, public and private)

Jalajala (all levels, public and private)

Morong (all levels, public and private)

Pililla (all levels, public and private, until August 21)

San Mateo (all levels, public and private)

Tanay (all levels, public and private)

Taytay (all levels, public and private)

Teresa (all levels, public and private)

Laguna Province (all levels, public and private)

Meanwhile, classes, both in person and online, are suspended in the following areas:

Cavite Province

Amadeo (all levels, public and private)

Bacoor (all levels, public and private)

Cavite City (all levels, public and private)

Dasmariñas (all levels, public and private)

General Trias (all levels, public and private)

Imus (all levels, public and private)

Indang (all levels, public and private)

Kawit (all levels, public and private)

Rosario (all levels, public and private)

Trece Martires (all levels, public and private)

Occidental Mindoro

Lubang (all levels, public and private)

Please refresh this page for updates.