DOH detects new mpox case after global health emergency declared

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has detected one new mpox (formerly monkeypox) case in the Philippines, its tenth case overall and the first case reported since the World Health Organization's latest declaration of the outbreak as a "public health emergency of international concern."

The new mpox case was reported to the health department on Sunday, according to a DOH press release on Monday. The case was confirmed through laboratory testing.

Prior to this, the last mpox case was detected in December 2023. The DOH said all previous mpox cases "were isolated, cared for, and have since recovered."

The new mpox case involves a 33-year-old Filipino male with no travel history outside the Philippines.

The patient began experiencing symptoms over a week ago, starting with a fever and followed by a distinct rash on the face, back, nape, trunk, groin and palms and soles. After the patient was given medical attention at a government hospital, tests confirmed the presence of mpox using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Mpox symptoms typically include a rash or mucosal lesions lasting 2 to 4 weeks, along with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes, according to the DOH.

The virus spreads through close contact with an infected person, contaminated materials, or infected animals, the department added.

"Soap and water can kill the virus. When washing contaminated materials, use gloves," the DOH said.

The health department also reminded dermatologists and other physicians "entertaining a high index of suspicion" to record the name and contact information of their patients and guide them to the nearest major hospital, were complete case data and specimens for confirmation will be collected.

The DOH's list of hospitals where suspected mpox cases can be referred to includes the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, San Lazaro Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and the UP-Philippine General Hospital, among others.

DOH updating guidelines

The DOH recommends for mpox cases to be treated with supportive care, and for patients with no other illnesses to stay at home after testing until all scabs fall off and a new layer of skin forms, typically after two to four weeks.

The department is also updating its mpox guidelines to "allow for this convenient and dignified approach so that potential cases may be encouraged to seek consultation and testing."

“We can avoid mpox. Mpox is transmitted through close, intimate contact, and also the materials used by people who have mpox. Keeping our hands clean with soap and water, or with alcohol-based sanitizers will help," DOH chief Ted Herbosa said.

Herbosa vowed to make the testing for mpox cases "as convenient as possible" to allow for suspected cases to be identified and advised to stay at home early on.