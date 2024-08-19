^

Headlines

DOH detects new mpox case after global health emergency declared

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 12:17pm
DOH detects new mpox case after global health emergency declared
File photo shows the Department of Health central office in Manila.
BusinessWorld file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health has detected one new mpox (formerly monkeypox) case in the Philippines, its tenth case overall and the first case reported since the World Health Organization's latest declaration of the outbreak as a "public health emergency of international concern."

The new mpox case was reported to the health department on Sunday, according to a DOH press release on Monday. The case was confirmed through laboratory testing. 

Prior to this, the last mpox case was detected in December 2023. The DOH said all previous mpox cases "were isolated, cared for, and have since recovered."

The new mpox case involves a 33-year-old Filipino male with no travel history outside the Philippines.

RELATED: What we know about the new mpox outbreak

The patient began experiencing symptoms over a week ago, starting with a fever and followed by a distinct rash on the face, back, nape, trunk, groin and palms and soles. After the patient was given medical attention at a government hospital, tests confirmed the presence of mpox using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Mpox symptoms typically include a rash or mucosal lesions lasting 2 to 4 weeks, along with fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes, according to the DOH.

The virus spreads through close contact with an infected person, contaminated materials, or infected animals, the department added.

"Soap and water can kill the virus. When washing contaminated materials, use gloves," the DOH said.

The health department also reminded dermatologists and other physicians "entertaining a high index of suspicion" to record the name and contact information of their patients and guide them to the nearest major hospital, were complete case data and specimens for confirmation will be collected.

The DOH's list of hospitals where suspected mpox cases can be referred to includes the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, San Lazaro Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and the UP-Philippine General Hospital, among others.

DOH updating guidelines

The DOH recommends for mpox cases to be treated with supportive care, and for patients with no other illnesses to stay at home after testing until all scabs fall off and a new layer of skin forms, typically after two to four weeks.

The department is also updating its mpox guidelines to "allow for this convenient and dignified approach so that potential cases may be encouraged to seek consultation and testing."

“We can avoid mpox. Mpox is transmitted through close, intimate contact, and also the materials used by people who have mpox. Keeping our hands clean with soap and water, or with alcohol-based sanitizers will help," DOH chief Ted Herbosa said.

Herbosa vowed to make the testing for mpox cases "as convenient as possible" to allow for suspected cases to be identified and advised to stay at home early on.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

HEALTH

MPOX
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PCG tells China: Escoda Shoal is ours

PCG tells China: Escoda Shoal is ours

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has asserted its right to operate within Escoda Shoal, located within the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators question PhilHealth funding

Senators question PhilHealth funding

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Senators are poised to question the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth)’s need for more funds in the 2025...
Headlines
fbtw
China files diplomatic protest over PCG ship at Escoda Shoal

China files diplomatic protest over PCG ship at Escoda Shoal

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
China has lodged a diplomatic protest with the Philippine government over the Philippine Coast Guard’s anchoring of...
Headlines
fbtw
Repatriation of OFWs starts as fighting escalates in Lebanon

Repatriation of OFWs starts as fighting escalates in Lebanon

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Fifteen overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and three children, who were affected by the escalating tension in Lebanon, returned...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 19 due to Taal's volcanic smog

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for August 19 due to Taal's volcanic smog

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The Taal Volcano is currently at Alert Level 1 or Low-level unrest as of Monday morning but volcanic smog (VOG) has been reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No to e-sabong revival &ndash; senators

No to e-sabong revival – senators

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
Saying e-sabong is worse than Philippine offshore gaming operators, senators are opposing proposals to revive online cockfighting...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos vows to sustain efforts vs poverty

President Marcos vows to sustain efforts vs poverty

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos vowed to sustain efforts aimed at promoting growth and ending poverty after debt watcher Rating and Investment...
Headlines
fbtw

ACEN, GenZero, Keppel ink deal for coal phaseout

13 hours ago
Ayala Group’s listed energy company ACEN, investment firm GenZero and infrastructure company Keppel Ltd. have signed an agreement exploring the use of transition credits to accelerate the retirement of South...
Headlines
fbtw
Humid weather seen as monsoon weakens

Humid weather seen as monsoon weakens

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Humid weather can be expected in Luzon, including Metro Manila, as the southwest monsoon weakens, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Redefining poverty threshold creates illusion of progress&rsquo;

‘Redefining poverty threshold creates illusion of progress’

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
A move to redefine the poverty threshold threatens to create an illusion of progress and poverty alleviation without addressing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with