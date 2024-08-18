PNP chief requires 3-minute response time to 911 calls

MANILA, Philippines — All police officers are now required to respond to 911 emergency calls within three minutes, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rommel Marbil.

Marbil announced the directive in a statement on Sunday, saying that it is a part of the police’s “commitment to enhancing public safety” and ensuring effective police assistance.

“Every Filipino deserves a quick and efficient police response, regardless of their location or status. The revitalized 911 hotline is not just a technological improvement; it is a crucial component of our mission to make every community feel secure and supported by the PNP,” Marbil said.

“Our citizens rely on us during emergencies, and we must ensure that every 911 call receives the swift and effective response it deserves. This directive is more than just a procedural requirement—it reflects our unwavering commitment to serve and protect the Filipino people, ensuring peace and safety across the nation,” he added.

The 911 system, which replaced the Patrol 117, is the government’s emergency call system.

According to the PNP, the system incorporates advanced technology designed to “reduce response times and improve coordination among emergency services.”

However, the system has faced challenges from prank calls since its launch on August 8.

In response, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos warned that individuals making prank calls to the emergency system could face criminal charges. — Ian Laqui