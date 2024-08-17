^

LPA spotted, may bring rains to North Luzon

Romina Cabrera - The Philippine Star
August 17, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring a low-pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

The LPA was monitored 290 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, Batanes. There is a low chance that it will develop into a tropical cyclone as it moves northward and is expected to exit PAR by Sunday.

The weak southwest monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon and will bring isolated rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Generally fairer weather is forecast over the landmass.

Still, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may see isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms. PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

