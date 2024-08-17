Sara willing to be first to undergo drug test

Photos courtesy of the Office of the Vice President

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte expressed readiness to be the first government official to undergo a hair follicle drug test.

In a chance interview with reporters in Davao City on Thursday, Duterte said she had read the “people’s calls” for her to undergo a drug test and she is willing to do it through a third party.

She underscored that it is very important to ensure that all public officials are in their “right state of mind.”

Harry Roque, former presidential spokesman and a supporter of the Duterte family, had earlier urged the three Duterte siblings to undergo the drug test to supposedly “lead by example.”

She has also backed the proposed bill of her brother, Davao Rep. Paolo Duterte, seeking mandatory random drug testing for all government officials, including the president.

On Monday, the congressman filed House Bill 10744, seeking mandatory random drug tests for public officials through hair follicle samples.

Under the proposed measure, if the individual tests positive in the hair follicle drug test, a confirmatory urine drug test shall be conducted.

The proposed bill also states that candidates for any electoral posts may undergo voluntary hair follicle drug tests within 90 days prior to the elections.

Duterte filed the bill after his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, dared President Marcos last month to undergo a hair follicle drug test to supposedly dispel any allegations that he is using illegal drugs. – Cecille Suerte Felipe