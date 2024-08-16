^

Congress, Supreme Court's net satisfaction ratings slide in Q2

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 16, 2024 | 10:36am
Congress, Supreme Court's net satisfaction ratings slide in Q2
Facade of the House of Representatives at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey found that net satisfaction ratings of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court fell in the second quarter of 2024.

All of them still scored what is considered at least “good” ratings. 

The Senate garnered the highest satisfaction rating at +66, but its dissatisfaction score rose to 16% in June from 10% in March. Combined with a 16% undecided score, the Upper Chamber of Congress gained a +50 net satisfaction. This marks a five-point decline from their score in March, where the Senate had a net satisfaction of +55. 

The Senate still had the best score among the government institutions as it was the only one that the SWS rated as “very good.” 

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court earned a “good” rating. 

The House of Representatives had a net satisfaction of +41 in June from 57% in March. Its satisfaction score improved, going from 57% to 60%, its dissatisfaction rating also increased from 13% to 18%. The rest were undecided. 

This is the lowest SWS net satisfaction rating for both the House and the Senate under the term of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

The Supreme Court had a net satisfaction of +41 for the second quarter, falling 5 points from its score of +46 in the previous quarter. It had a 59% satisfaction rate, with an 18% dissatisfaction score. 

The Court’s highest rating under the term of Marcos was +53 during December 2022 and March 2023.  

The SWS also said that the presidential Cabinet garnered a score of +47 as of December 2023, which is an increase from its +41 net satisfaction rating in September 2023. The SWS did not release a satisfaction rating for the cabinet for 2024.    

According to the SWS, the survey was conducted from June 23 to July 1, 2024. Face-to-face interviews were conducted among 1,500 adults, with 600 surveyed in Balance Luzon, and 300 each in Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao. 

There was a sampling error margin of ±2.5% for national percentages.

