Over 60% of SLH lepto cases severe, moderate

This file photo shows the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila, a specialty tertiary government hospital that is also a referral facility for infectious and communicable diseases.

MANILA, Philippines — The bulk of leptospirosis admissions at the San Lazaro Hospital (SLH) are severe and moderate cases, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante reported yesterday.

“More than 60 percent of our cases here are severe and moderate,” Solante said during the Bagong Pilipinas public briefing.

Solante noted there are 149 leptospirosis patients currently admitted at government-run SLH. The figure, he said, is significantly higher than leptospirosis admissions for the past months.

“For the past several months, the average is two or three a month. So this one is really significant increase in cases,” he said.

The age of leptospirosis patients at SLH ranges from nine to 69 years old. Most of them were exposed during the July 24 heavy flooding caused by Typhoon Carina.

Solante said doctors also learned that the leptospirosis patients not only waded but swam in the flood. Because they swam in the contaminated floodwater, Solante said bacteria causing leptospirosis entered their eyes, nose and mouth.

“That’s the reason why they develop moderate to severe leptospirosis,” he explained, adding that they have opened additional wards to accommodate more leptospirosis patients.

Solante said it was “unusual” that it took more than two weeks for many leptospirosis patients to develop symptoms.

On average, he said, symptoms of leptospirosis manifest within seven days.

He also lamented that many patients don’t seek consultation until they have already developed severe symptoms like difficulty in breathing and urinating.

“What happened was that the patients were late in coming to the hospital, 49 cases turned severe and eight died,” Solante disclosed.

Those who died developed complications of renal failure and pulmonary hemorrhage.

Flood-swimming ban

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will discuss with the Department of Health (DOH) the latter’s proposal to prohibit people from swimming in floodwaters.

MMDA acting Chairman Romando Artes said he might invite the DOH to the next meeting of the Metro Manila Council “next week.”

He noted challenges in implementing the ban. – Ramon Efren Lazaro, Emmanuel Tupas, Ghio Ong