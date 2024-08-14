^

Headlines

PNP to review effectiveness of Oplan Double Barrel

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 14, 2024 | 4:14pm
PNP to review effectiveness of Oplan Double Barrel
Nanette Castillo grieves next to the dead body of her son Aldrin, an alleged drug user killed by unidentified assailants, in Manila on October 3, 2017.
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is set to review the flagship anti-drug strategies implemented during former President Rodrigo Duterte's violent war on drugs, including the controversial Oplan Double Barrel operation that human rights groups say led to thousands of unlawful killings.

On Wednesday, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said he had ordered a review of the anti-drug strategies to evaluate "their effectiveness" and identify "strengths and weaknesses" as the police force recalibrates its approach to curbing illegal drug use. 

"We need to take a hard look at our past and present strategies in the fight against illegal drugs. By understanding what worked and what didn’t, we can refine our approach and ensure a more effective and humane campaign moving forward," the PNP chief added.

More than 6,200 people died in Duterte's anti-drug campaign, according to government figures, but rights groups estimate the true figure to be in the tens of thousands.

Marbil has ordered the creation of a review panel to study two parts of the Oplan Double Barrel operation. These are the Oplan Tokhang, which involve a knock (tok) and plead (hangyo) approach where police would visit the houses of small-time drug suspects, and the Oplan High-Value Target, which targets big-time drug sellers.

Duterte first implemented the Oplan Double Barrel strategy when he was mayor of Davao City.

PNP wants 'less bloody' approach

The review panel will draw its members from the PNP's directorates for operations, investigation, intelligence and community relations. It will be led by PNP deputy chief for operations, Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria.

“The insights we gain from this review will directly inform our recalibrated strategy, ensuring that our anti-illegal drugs campaign is not only effective but also aligned with the principles of justice and human rights," Marbil said.

This announcement comes after Marbil announced the PNP's new and "less bloody" anti-drugs campaign that will focus less on small-time drug users and more on the key players in the illegal drug trade.

“By focusing on the real culprits and protecting the victims, we can make our communities safer while respecting human rights,” Marbil said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently conducting an investigation into the alleged crimes against humanity committed during Duterte's war on drugs.

The ICC is widely considered the “court of last resort” and steps in and exercises jurisdiction only if countries are unwilling or unable to prosecute offenders.

When it authorized the inquiry in January 2023, the court noted that local officials' attempts to prosecute and reinvestigate drug war killings did “not amount to tangible, concrete and progressive investigative steps.”

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairperson of the House dangerous drugs committee, said that active and retired police officers have recently sent "feelers" to become witnesses in the panel's ongoing probe into extrajudicial killings in the drug war.

vuukle comment

DRUG WAR

EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS

PNP

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo sets sights on 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Yulo sets sights on 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
See you in 2028 at the Los Angeles Olympics.
Headlines
fbtw
Transport strike to proceed today

Transport strike to proceed today

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The transport strike will proceed today as scheduled, after Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman orders dismissal of Guo

Ombudsman orders dismissal of Guo

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Still in hiding after being ordered detained by the Senate, Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac has been ordered dismissed by...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate OKs Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill on final reading

Senate OKs Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill on final reading

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The Senate yesterday unanimously approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 2665, or the Archipelagic Sea Lanes bill,...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd chief gets tough vs bullying

DepEd chief gets tough vs bullying

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Alarmed by studies showing the Philippines as the “bullying capital” of the world and that Filipino youth are...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP to parents: Monitor your kids&rsquo; social media usage

PNP to parents: Monitor your kids’ social media usage

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Parents should closely monitor the activities of their children on social media platforms after three young siblings in Sta....
Headlines
fbtw
Group flags risks of lifting telco entry barriers

Group flags risks of lifting telco entry barriers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
The umbrella group of telco players in the Philippines has raised constitutional, competition and technical concerns on a...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA conducting inventory of its properties abroad

DFA conducting inventory of its properties abroad

By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs is conducting an inventory of all its properties abroad, some of which are in premium ...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP on Sara bodyguards: No request yet for return

PNP on Sara bodyguards: No request yet for return

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
There is no formal request from Vice President Sara Duterte for the replacement of 31 members of her security detail or the...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel OKs franchise renewal for Meralco, electric cooperatives

House panel OKs franchise renewal for Meralco, electric cooperatives

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Proposals to extend the franchise of the Manny V. Pangilinan-run Manila Electric Company by another 25 years has been approved...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with