PNP to review effectiveness of Oplan Double Barrel

Nanette Castillo grieves next to the dead body of her son Aldrin, an alleged drug user killed by unidentified assailants, in Manila on October 3, 2017.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is set to review the flagship anti-drug strategies implemented during former President Rodrigo Duterte's violent war on drugs, including the controversial Oplan Double Barrel operation that human rights groups say led to thousands of unlawful killings.

On Wednesday, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said he had ordered a review of the anti-drug strategies to evaluate "their effectiveness" and identify "strengths and weaknesses" as the police force recalibrates its approach to curbing illegal drug use.

"We need to take a hard look at our past and present strategies in the fight against illegal drugs. By understanding what worked and what didn’t, we can refine our approach and ensure a more effective and humane campaign moving forward," the PNP chief added.

More than 6,200 people died in Duterte's anti-drug campaign, according to government figures, but rights groups estimate the true figure to be in the tens of thousands.

Marbil has ordered the creation of a review panel to study two parts of the Oplan Double Barrel operation. These are the Oplan Tokhang, which involve a knock (tok) and plead (hangyo) approach where police would visit the houses of small-time drug suspects, and the Oplan High-Value Target, which targets big-time drug sellers.

Duterte first implemented the Oplan Double Barrel strategy when he was mayor of Davao City.

PNP wants 'less bloody' approach

The review panel will draw its members from the PNP's directorates for operations, investigation, intelligence and community relations. It will be led by PNP deputy chief for operations, Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria.

“The insights we gain from this review will directly inform our recalibrated strategy, ensuring that our anti-illegal drugs campaign is not only effective but also aligned with the principles of justice and human rights," Marbil said.

This announcement comes after Marbil announced the PNP's new and "less bloody" anti-drugs campaign that will focus less on small-time drug users and more on the key players in the illegal drug trade.

“By focusing on the real culprits and protecting the victims, we can make our communities safer while respecting human rights,” Marbil said.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is currently conducting an investigation into the alleged crimes against humanity committed during Duterte's war on drugs.

The ICC is widely considered the “court of last resort” and steps in and exercises jurisdiction only if countries are unwilling or unable to prosecute offenders.

When it authorized the inquiry in January 2023, the court noted that local officials' attempts to prosecute and reinvestigate drug war killings did “not amount to tangible, concrete and progressive investigative steps.”

Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairperson of the House dangerous drugs committee, said that active and retired police officers have recently sent "feelers" to become witnesses in the panel's ongoing probe into extrajudicial killings in the drug war.