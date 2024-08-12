^

Headlines

Bill filed to regulate artificial intelligence use in 2025 polls

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
August 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Bill filed to regulate artificial intelligence use in 2025 polls
This illustration photograph taken in Helsinki on June 12, 2023, shows an AI (Artificial Intelligence) logo blended with four fake Twitter accounts bearing profile pictures apparently generated by Artificial Intelligence software.
Olivier MORIN / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A bill regulating the use of artificial intelligence before the May 2025 midterm elections amid cybersecurity threats and deepfakes has been filed before the House of Representatives.

House Bill 10567 aims to regulate AI amid the threat posed by the proliferation of deepfakes or digitally altered images and audio or video recordings that misrepresent victims.

“The warning by DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) Secretary Ivan John Uy on the threats that deepfakes and generative AI tools pose to the electoral process should prompt us legislators to write new legislation regulating the use of AI technology,” said Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte, the bill’s author. 

The measure will penalize producers or distributors of deepfake materials who fail to make public disclosures that the altered images, audio or video recordings are deepfakes.

Violators will face fines of up to P5 million.

Deepfakes are meant to misrepresent real people as doing or saying something that was not done or said.

Uy earlier tackled the rise of a “scamdemic” using deepfake and generative AI tools.

“Deepfakes and generative AI tools are also threatening the electoral process when unscrupulous individuals use them for political gain. Especially during elections, where they use them whether to malign or to discredit certain people by attributing quotations or phrases that are extremely unpopular and then making it appear that that person uttered those statements,” he warned.

“And that becomes even more destructive if they’re released a few days before people cast their ballot, so that there is no more time anymore for the real person to say, ‘I never said that,’” he added.

Meanwhile, the DICT has raised a red flag amid hackers’ use of deepfakes and AI, which could alter the results of the 2025 polls. 

DICT Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy called on House lawmakers to draft legislation regulating AI, especially the creation of “misleading videos.”

Broadcasters and news reporters have been featured in altered videos on social media, wherein they supposedly endorsed products or reported fake news, Dy told the joint House committees of information and communication technology and public information, respectively headed by Reps. Toby Tiangco and Jose Aquino III.

vuukle comment

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos slams China for airspace harassment over Scarborough Shoal

Marcos slams China for airspace harassment over Scarborough Shoal

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday condemned the actions by China's air force on August 8 against a Filipino military...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

1 day ago
The Philippine and Vietnamese coast guards held firefighting and search-and-rescue exercises off Manila on Friday, the first...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos preparing hero&rsquo;s welcome for Yulo, Olympians

Marcos preparing hero’s welcome for Yulo, Olympians

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
President Marcos is preparing a hero’s welcome for two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo and the other Filipino athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Mother of All Philippine Maps&rsquo; finds new home

‘Mother of All Philippine Maps’ finds new home

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
It was described as the smoking gun versus China’s nine-dash line claim and sealed the landmark victory of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Hospital clerk found guilty of falsifying Philhealth claims

Hospital clerk found guilty of falsifying Philhealth claims

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
A hospital clerk was found guilty of falsifying documents related to "ghost hemodialysis claims" for deceased patients at...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate eyes one special holiday per province

Senate eyes one special holiday per province

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 57 minutes ago
As the number of holidays in the country now totals almost a month or a good 30 days, the Senate is eyeing to limit special...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR targets 3 million hectares of forest cover by 2028

DENR targets 3 million hectares of forest cover by 2028

By Bella Cariaso | 57 minutes ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources targets to increase the country’s forest cover by an additional...
Headlines
fbtw
Suspend 6-hour work, teachers ask Angara

Suspend 6-hour work, teachers ask Angara

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 57 minutes ago
The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) is calling on Education Secretary Sonny Angara to suspend the implementation of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate backs PhilHealth premium cut to 3 percent&rsquo;

‘Senate backs PhilHealth premium cut to 3 percent’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 57 minutes ago
Amid calls to reduce Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) member contributions from five percent to four, Sen. JV...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with