Quiboloy, SMNI bank accounts, properties ordered frozen

An old billboard of fugitive religious leader Apollo Quiboloy is seen along Guadalupe in EDSA, Makati City on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals has ordered the freezing of bank accounts and assets belonging to fugitive doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused in cases both in the U.S. and local courts.

In a 51-page decision promulgated on August 6, the appellate court granted the petition of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, stating that the bank accounts are linked to "unlawful activities and predicate crimes" allegedly committed by Quiboloy and the others accused.

The freeze order is effective immediately and lasts for 20 days unless extended by the court. During this period, the person or an entity is unable to use their assets and properties.

Assets ordered frozen include:

At least 10 bank accounts belonging to Quiboloy

Seven real properties

Five motor vehicles

One aircraft

27 bank accounts belonging to Paulene Canada, a co-accused in Quiboloy's qualified human trafficking cases

Bank accounts of other individuals: Maria Dandan, Helen Panilag, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Cemañes, Jackielyn Roy, Alona Santander, and Marlon Acobo

23 bank accounts of Children's Joy Foundation, a foster care center founded by Quiboloy

Also frozen by the appellate court were 47 bank accounts of Quiboloy's "church," the Kingdom of Jesus Christ and 17 bank accounts of Swara Sug Media Corp., the parent company of the suspended Sonshine Media Network International, or SMNI.

The court instructed banks and government agencies to provide information about the frozen bank accounts and assets within 24 hours of receiving the freeze order.

Quiboloy, a close ally and spiritual advisor to former President Rodrigo Duterte, is sought by local authorities and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of sexual and child abuse, as well as human trafficking.

He also faces child and sexual abuse charges before a Quezon City court and a non-bailable qualified trafficking in persons in a Pasig City court.