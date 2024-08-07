^

Headlines

Philippines to train Mongolia’s rural teachers on English proficiency

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 1:25pm
Philippines to train Mongoliaâ��s rural teachers on English proficiency
Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo and Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg hold official talks, Aug. 5, 2024.
Mongolian National News Agency

MANILA, Philippines — Rural teachers from Mongolia will be flying to the Philippines to receive training and instruction on improving their English language proficiency — one of several agreements made during the bilateral meeting of the two countries' top diplomats.

During his visit from August 5 to 6, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo met with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene, Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan and Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh.

Manalo discussed with his Mongolian counterpart the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as expanding cooperation in various fields, including education, culture and health.

Manalo's visit marks the first bilateral visit by the Philippines' top diplomat to Mongolia. It also forms part of the year-long commemorative activities marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

The Philippines and Mongolia will cooperate in training English language teachers for universities and secondary education schools in Mongolia's rural areas, according to the DFA and the state-run Mongolian National News Agency.

The two countries have also agreed to explore teacher exchange programs.

Manalo "responded positively to Mongolia’s requests for the Philippines to provide assistance in the area of public health, English language training, and regional development policies," a DFA news release said.

The Mongolian population has a generally low English language proficiency, with schools outside the capital of Ulaanbaatar facing a shortage of English teachers, according to a The Diplomat report. Unlike the Philippines, English is not among Mongolia's official languages.

The two countries have also agreed to draft legal documents in the future that would encourage more Filipino workers to seek employment in Mongolia's education, tourism and services sector, among others.

Officials from both countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the DFA and the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "which commits both sides to bilateral cooperation and coordination on bilateral and international issues of common concern," the DFA stated.

Shared sports interest

The two parties also signed a memorandum of understanding between the Philippine Sports Commission and the Mongolian Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, and Youth on sports cooperation.

Mongolia sought to expand cooperation with the Philippines' sport sector as the country has "achieved high success in sports competitions in the Southeast Asian region, particularly in basketball and boxing," as reported by the Mongolian National News Agency. 

Mongolia aims to develop cooperation in discovering and developing sports talents at a young age, the state news agency added.

vuukle comment

DFA

EDUCATION

MONGOLIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Carlos Yulo&rsquo;s mother eyes legal action vs accusers &ndash; lawyer

Carlos Yulo’s mother eyes legal action vs accusers – lawyer

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In a post on Facebook on Monday evening, Fortun said that all the posts against the Olympian’s mother are  “untrue,...
Headlines
fbtw
Carlos Yulo's coach to get P10 million from PAGCOR; Yulo gets P20 million

Carlos Yulo's coach to get P10 million from PAGCOR; Yulo gets P20 million

20 hours ago
Yulo's trainer and coach will also receive P10 million in cash incentives for his two gold medal finishes in the men's...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-AFP comptroller Carlos Garcia ordered to pay P407.8 million fine

Ex-AFP comptroller Carlos Garcia ordered to pay P407.8 million fine

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Retired military comptroller Carlos Garcia is now legally compelled to pay a total of P407.8 million in fines for his conviction...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA poll finds fewer &lsquo;pro-Duterte&rsquo; among Pinoys

OCTA poll finds fewer ‘pro-Duterte’ among Pinoys

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Support for the family of former president Rodrigo Duterte appears to have waned in the latest survey conducted by the OCTA...
Headlines
fbtw
China steps up presence in critical areas of West Philippine Sea

China steps up presence in critical areas of West Philippine Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
China’s projection of power in the West Philippine Sea continues as more of its vessels – including at least one...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DBM releases extra P5 billion for 4Ps grants

DBM releases extra P5 billion for 4Ps grants

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released P5 billion for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.
Headlines
fbtw
LTO: No crackdown yet on light e-vehicles

LTO: No crackdown yet on light e-vehicles

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
There will be no crackdown yet on light electric vehicles as the Land Transportation Office continues its information dissemination...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec OKs probe, filing of complaint vs Guo

Comelec OKs probe, filing of complaint vs Guo

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is set to start the preliminary investigation that could pave the way for the filing of criminal...
Headlines
fbtw
DA to recalibrate Masagana rice program

DA to recalibrate Masagana rice program

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is set on recalibrating the Masagana Rice Industry Development Program to increase rice production...
Headlines
fbtw
76% of Pinoys support phone ban in schools &ndash; poll

76% of Pinoys support phone ban in schools – poll

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 13 hours ago
For being a source of distraction linked to poor learner performance, almost eight of 10 Filipinos support banning cellphones...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with