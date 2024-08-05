^

Senate Medal of Excellence sought for Carlos Yulo

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 3:32pm
Senate Medal of Excellence sought for Carlos Yulo
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.
AFP / Lionel Bonaventure

MANILA, Philippines — Multiple resolutions have been filed seeking to award two-time Olympic gold medalist Carols Yulo the Senate Medal of Excellence. 

Over the weekend, Yulo made history by clinching two gold medals for men’s gymnastics, one in the floor exercise and another one in the vault— the first Filipino to win multiple gold medals in the Olympics.

Sen. Francis Tolentino filed Senate Resolution Numbers (SRN) 1102 and 1106. SRN 1102 would hail Yulo for winning the gold medal twice while SRN 1106 would give Yulo the Senate Medal of excellence.  

“Ito ay mahalagang hakbang upang kilalanin at ipagdiwang ang tagumpay ng bansa. Ang tagumpay ni Caloy ay hindi lamang patunay ng kanyang dedikasyon at kahusayan, kundi pati na rin ng galing at talento ng mga Pilipino sa pandaigdigang entablado!” Tolentino said in a Facebook post. 

(This is an important state to recognize and celebrate the country’s victory. Caloy’s win is not just proof of his dedication and greatness, but also of Filipinos’ excellence and talent when it comes to the world stage!) 

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada filed similar resolutions. 

"Yulo's outstanding achievement at the world's biggest sporting event should be celebrated by the entire nation as it is a testament to the excellent skill and unyielding spirit of the Filipinos. His glorious success is a shining example of what hard work, discipline, perseverance, and commitment to excellence can accomplish," Estrada said SRN 1103.

Established in 2021, the Senate Medal of Excellence is awarded for Filipinos with exceptional achievements in the following international bodies: Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, the A.M. Turing Award, the Ramon Magsaysay Award and the Olympics.

Last Saturday, senators took to social media to greet Yulo during his first win, and had to greet him the next day when he won again. 

“Our golden boy. Maraming salamat, Carlos Yulo, para sa dangal at saya na binibigay mo para sa Pilipinas! Mabuhay ka!,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said when Yulo won his second gold. 

(Our golden boy. Many thanks, Carlos Yulo, for the honor and joy that you gave to the Philippines. Mabuhay ka!) 

Sen. Bong Go posted a video of him watching Yulo get his second win on Facebook.

“Galing, sabi ko, go, go go for gold! (Excellent! I said go, go go for gold!)” Go said. 

Sen. Pia Cayetano also congratulated Yulo. 

“You are a shining example of what hard work and dedication can do! Proud to be your supporter since your training for the 2019 SEA (Southeast Asia) Games,” Cayetano said. 

According to the Philippine Sports Commission, three senators pledged financial support for Paris-bound Filipino athletes. Go pledged P30 million, Hontiveros pledged P22 million and Cayetano gave an undisclosed amount of money. 

Meanwhile, Filipina boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio were both guaranteed at least bronze medals in women’s boxing. This marks the first time that the Philippines will bring home multiple medals in consecutive Olympics bouts. 

In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Philippine team brought home four medals (one gold, two silver and one bronze). It also marked the first time that a Filipino won gold, with weightlifter Hidlyn Diaz bringing home the gold medal.

