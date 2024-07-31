^

US Coast Guard to assist in post oil spill ops

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 5:59pm
US Coast Guard to assist in post oil spill ops
Philippine Coast Guard and other officials conduct water sampling in the oil spill in Bataan on July 2024.
Philippine Coast Guard / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Representatives from the United States Coast Guard are expected to assist with the MTKR Terranova oil spill in Bataan, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo said on Wednesday. 

Authorities have been combating the oil spill caused by the sunken MTKR Terranova as they attempt to prevent a widespread environmental catastrophe. However, traces of oil have already reached the shores of Bulacan and Cavite, with some reporting oil sheens in Metro Manila as well.  

“I received a message that a seven man team from the US Coast Guard will be arriving this weekend. And they are going to the ground zero probably on August 5,” Balilo said in a press briefing. 

According to the PCG spokesperson, the team will have personnel from the US Coast Guard’s Marine Environmental Protection Team, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). 

However, Balilo said that they are not necessarily there to hasten up the oil spill mitigation efforts, but they could lend their expertise on the aftermath. 

“They will lend their expertise siguro 'yung aftermath ng oil spill, 'yung coastal management,” Balilo said. 

A total of three vessels have run into trouble in the waters of Bataan. The MTKR Terranova, which threatens to spill 1.4 million liters of oil into Philippine waters, has necessitated the PCG’s immediate attention. The MT Jason Bradley also sank in the waters of Bataan, but carried less oil than the MTKR Terranova. 

PCG Bataan Station commander Lieutenant Commander Michael John Encina said that salvage operations for the MT Jason Bradley were being mobilized, with tugboats siphoning 5,500 liters of oil from the sunken ship.  

Authorities have yet to begin siphoning the oil from the MTKR Terranova, as they still need to cover the ship’s leaking valves.  

A third vessel also faced issues in Bataan waters, but this time it only ran aground.The PCG said that the MV Mirola Uno is not a cause for concern, adding that it is focused on addressing the MTKR Terranova. 

 

