^

Headlines

VP Sara requests protection amid PNP security pullout

Emmanuel Tupas - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 9:11am
VP Sara requests protection amid PNP security pullout
Vice President Sara Duterte delivers a speech during the 2024 National Festival of Talents Opening Program of the Department of Education in Naga City, Cebu.
Facebook / Inday Sara Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — In the wake of the Philippine National Police's decision to pull out 75 members of her security detail, Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday appealed for protection for her family.

A day after some senators voiced their support for Duterte following the pullout of Police Security and Protection Group personnel from her detail, the vice president said she wants nothing but her family’s safety.

“I have only one request from you: the safety of my family. Do not allow any violence to befall my mother, husband and four children, either in person or on the internet. And, in any case, do not turn a blind eye to anyone who would do harm against them,” Duterte said in a statement.

The vice president has three children with lawyer Manases Carpio. Their family left for Munich, Germany last week, at the height of Carina’s onslaught, for a pre-scheduled vacation and to meet relatives of her mother Elizabeth Zimmerman, the ex-wife of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

While it was still unclear how many security personnel remains in her detail, the Commission on Audit (COA) last year said 433 people served as part of Duterte’s Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) in 2022, a 455% increase from the 78 personnel under the Office of the Vice President (OVP) in 2021, or Robredo’s last full term.

It was not specified in the audit report, however, whether all of the 433 individuals in the VPSPG in 2022 were assigned by the PNP or the Armed Forces of the Philippines or hired by the OVP.

In 2022, the AFP announced the activation of the VPSPG as a “dedicated unit” for the security and protection of Duterte and her family. — Edith Regalado, Neil Jayson Servallos, Helen Flores, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Delon Porcalla

vuukle comment

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP ignores Sara&rsquo;s tirades

PNP ignores Sara’s tirades

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Stressing that it is better to focus on their personnel who were affected by Typhoon Carina, Philippine National Police chief...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes sets drug smuggling raps vs Duterte son, in-law

Trillanes sets drug smuggling raps vs Duterte son, in-law

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
Former senator Antonio Trillanes III will be filing today illegal drug smuggling charges against lawyer Manases Reyes Carpio,...
Headlines
fbtw
Blinken says US to provide $500 million in military funding to Philippines

Blinken says US to provide $500 million in military funding to Philippines

By Léon Bruneau | 16 hours ago
The United States will provide $500 million in military funding to the Philippines, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said...
Headlines
fbtw
Expect better weather in next few days &ndash; PAGASA

Expect better weather in next few days – PAGASA

By Romina Cabrera | 10 hours ago
After the recent onslaught of monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Carina, Filipinos should expect better weather conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
Government won&rsquo;t help, but won&rsquo;t stop ICC &ndash; SolGen

Government won’t help, but won’t stop ICC – SolGen

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
While the Philippine government may not be inclined to assist the International Criminal Court from interviewing persons of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CIF eyed for AICS, TUPAD programs

CIF eyed for AICS, TUPAD programs

By Delon Porcalla | 10 hours ago
The House of Representatives plans to utilize P2 billion from the proposed 2025 confidential and intelligence funds to finance...
Headlines
fbtw
16 Korean War vets, including 97-year-old Pinoy, honored

16 Korean War vets, including 97-year-old Pinoy, honored

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
Staying true to its vow to never forget who came to its aid at a time of deep turmoil, the South Korean government is honoring...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr eyes purchase of old jeeps

DOTr eyes purchase of old jeeps

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
The Department of Transportation plans to buy out old jeepneys to provide operators and drivers additional capital for purchasing...
Headlines
fbtw
Foreigner arrested in Benguet linked to Porac POGO

Foreigner arrested in Benguet linked to Porac POGO

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
One of the foreigners arrested in an exclusive subdivision in Tuba, Benguet was a financier and operator of several scam farms,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with